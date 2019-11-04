Global automotive axle and propeller shaft market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.74% over the forecast period from 2019-2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The report on the global automotive axle and propeller shaft market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5806424/?utm_source=PRN



The report predicts the global automotive axle and propeller shaft market to grow with a CAGR of 3.74% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on automotive axle and propeller shaft market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on automotive axle and propeller shaft market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automotive axle and propeller shaft market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive axle and propeller shaft market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Increase in the number of fleet production

• Increasing demand for the electric and hybrid vehicle

2) Restraints

• Fluctuating cost for the raw material

3) Opportunities

• Rising demand for the efficient and advanced material in the axle and shaft

• Growing demand for the lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global automotive axle and propeller shaft market is segmented on the basis of axle type, propeller shaft type, and vehicle type.



The Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market by Axle Type

• Dead Axle

• Live Axle

• Tandem Axle



The Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market by Propeller Shaft Type

• Single Piece Propeller Shaft

• Multi Piece Propeller Shaft



The Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles



Company Profiles

• GKN PLC

• SHOWA Corporation

• Dana Incorporated

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• HYUNDAI WIA CORP.

• American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

• Meritor, Inc.

• IFA Holding GmbH

• JTEKT Corporation

• RSB Group

• Other Companies.



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the automotive axle and propeller shaft market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the automotive axle and propeller shaft market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global automotive axle and propeller shaft market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5806424/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

