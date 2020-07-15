Global Automotive Back Mirror Market (2019 to 2024) - Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Back Mirror Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The technologies in automotive back mirror have undergone significant change in recent years, with conventional rear view mirror to smart rear view mirror. The rising wave of new technologies such as smart rear view mirror and conventional rear view mirror technology are creating significant potential for advanced back mirror in various vehicle platforms due to need for safety and better vehicle control.



In automotive back mirror market, various technologies such as smart rear view mirror and conventional rear view mirror technologies are used in the passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle applications. The growing demand for safety systems, increase in number of vehicles, standards and laws pertaining to automotive rear view mirrors are creating new opportunities for various automotive back mirror technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the automotive back mirror market.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global automotive back mirror technology by application, technology, and region.



Some of the automotive back mirror companies profiled in this report include Gentex, Magna International, Ficosa International SA, Continental AG, Murakami Corporation, SL Corporation, and FLABEG Holding GmbH.



Key Questions Answered:

What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the automotive back mirror market? Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? what are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in automotive back mirror market? What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space? What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in automotive back mirror market? What are the latest developments in automotive back mirror technologies? Which companies are leading these developments? Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market? Who are the major players in this automotive back mirror market? what strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are strategic growth opportunities in this automotive back mirror technology space?

Key Topics Covered:



1.Executive Summary



2.Technology Landscape

2.1.Technology Background and Evolution

2.2.Technology and Application Mapping

2.3.Supply Chain



3.Technology Readiness

3.1.Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2.Drivers and Challenges in Automotive Back Mirror Technologies

3.3.Competitive Intensity

3.4.Regulatory Compliance



4.Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1.Automotive Back Mirror Opportunity

4.2.Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1.Smart Rear View Mirror

4.2.2.Conventional Rear View Mirror

4.3.Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1.Passenger Vehicles

4.3.1.1.Smart Rear View Mirror

4.3.1.2.Conventional Rear View Mirror

4.3.2.Light Commercial Vehicles

4.3.2.1.Smart Rear View Mirror

4.3.2.2.Conventional Rear View Mirror

4.3.3.Heavy Commercial Vehicles

4.3.3.1.Smart Rear View Mirror

4.3.3.2.Conventional Rear View Mirror



5.Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1.Automotive Back Mirror Market by Region

5.2.North American Automotive Back Mirror Technology Market

5.2.1.United States Automotive Back Mirror Technology Market

5.2.2.Canadian Automotive Back Mirror Technology Market

5.2.3.Mexican Automotive Back Mirror Technology Market

5.3.European Automotive Back Mirror Technology Market

5.3.1.The United Kingdom Automotive Back Mirror Technology Market

5.3.2.German Automotive Back Mirror Technology Market

5.3.3.French Automotive Back Mirror Technology Market

5.4.APAC Automotive Back Mirror Technology Market

5.4.1.Chinese Automotive Back Mirror Technology Market

5.4.2.Japanese Automotive Back Mirror Technology Market

5.4.3.Indian Automotive Back Mirror Technology Market

5.4.4.South Korean Automotive Back Mirror Technology Market

5.5.ROW Automotive Back Mirror Technology Market



6.Latest Developments and Innovations in the Automotive Back Mirror Technologies



7.Companies/Ecosystem

7.1.Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2.Market Share Analysis

7.3.Geographical Reach



8.Strategic Implications

8.1.Implications

8.2.Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1.Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Back Mirror Market by Technology

8.2.2.Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Back Mirror Market by Application

8.2.3.Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Back Mirror Market by Region

8.3.Emerging Trends in the Automotive Back Mirror Market

8.4.Disruption Potential

8.5.Strategic Analysis

8.5.1.New Product Development

8.5.2.Capacity Expansion of the Automotive Back Mirror Market

8.5.3.Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Automotive Back Mirror Market



9.Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1.Gentex

9.2.Magna International

9.3.Ficosa International

9.4.Continental

9.5.Murakami Corporation

9.6.SL Corporation

9.7.FLABEG Holding



