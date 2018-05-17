Global Automotive Battery Management System Market 2018-2022

Automotive battery management system is an electronic device that monitors the operating state of the battery. The system uses sensors to measure impedance, current, temperature, and voltage of the battery cell. It processes information like discharge cycle, operating time, and power delivery and transmits it to the electronic control unit.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global automotive battery management system market to grow at a CAGR of 22.42% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive battery management system market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Automotive Battery Management System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Calsonic Kansei
• Continental
• DENSO
• Hitachi
• LG Chem
• Lithium Balance
• Panasonic
• SAMSUNG

Market driver
• Increasing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles
Market challenge
• High capital requirement and maintenance cost
Market trend
• Development of wireless automotive battery management system
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

