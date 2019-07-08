NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793312/?utm_source=PRN



Global automotive biometric identification market was valued at $ 138 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 17%, to reach $ 303 million by 2024.The growth in the market is led by rising demand for vehicle safety and security across the globe.



Moreover, rising adoption of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and cloud connectivity in vehicles is further anticipated to positively influence the market.Based on technology, the global automotive biometric identification market segmented into fingerprint recognition, facial recognition, iris recognition, voice recognition and multimodal recognition.



Of all, facial recognition technology dominates the market owing to rising luxury car sales, increasing vehicle thefts, and technological advancements in automotive security systems.



Years considered for this report:



Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To assess the demand-supply scenario of automotive biometric identification systems in various automotive segments globally.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of automotive biometric identification.

• To classify and forecast global automotive biometric identification based on vehicle type, technology, sensors and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global automotive biometric identification market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global automotive biometric identification market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of global automotive biometric identification.

Some of the major players operating in automotive biometric identification are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Fujitsu Limited, OSRAM Licht AG, Synaptics Incorporated, Precise Biometrics AB, Nuance Communications, Inc., Fingerprints Cards A, etc.

To perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of automotive biometric identification manufacturers and dealers operating globally.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, the analyst could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major automotive biometric identification suppliers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size for global automotive biometric identification using a bottom-up technique, wherein manufacturers' value sales data for different applications, were recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Multiple secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Technology investors

• Dealers and distributors of automotive biometrics components and systems

• Governments and financial institutions

• End users of automotive biometric identifications

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to automotive biometric identification

• Industry associations

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as automotive biometric identifications manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years, thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, global automotive biometric identifications market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Cars

o Commercial Vehicles (*includes Electric Vehicle and Autonomous Vehicles)

• Market, by Technology:

o Fingerprint Recognition

o Facial Recognition

o Voice Recognition

o Iris Recognition

o Multimodal Recognition

• Market, by Sensors:

o Optical

o Retina

o CMOS

• Market, by Region:

o Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in automotive biometric identification.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793312/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

