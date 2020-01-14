Global Automotive Body Electronics Market: Regional Prospects, Investment Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, FDI, Import and Export Analysis, Entry Strategies and Forecast up to 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

It shows that automakers have been making abundant efforts to explore new growth opportunities through the improvement of car performance, which is driven by the increasingly stringent regulatory requirements. With the auto industry evolving towards, the development of auto electronics and technology innovation mainly focus on energy saving and environmental protection, safety, and comfort, communications, and entertainment, which has a positive impact on the growth of the automotive body electronics market. Automotive body electronics are mainly applied for the control of automotive body systems such as SRS, safety belts, seating, doors, windows, locks, and rearview mirrors.

The report provides an overview and, the current status of the automotive electronics industry and the development trends of selected segments. The report on the global automotive body electronics market covers segments such as component, body features, and application. The application segment covered in this report includes passive safety, driver assistance, passenger comfort, vehicle security system, infotainment systems, and chassis electronics. The driver assistance segment accounts for the maximum share of the market, which is about 29% of the total Share. The technological advancement of the automotive body electronics provided in the report gives a better picture of the future market. Further, stringent government regulations regarding driver safety and security along with the growing inclusion of road safety systems have elevated the market at a global level. Moreover, increasing consumer inclination towards luxury and hybrid vehicles and the integration of autonomous technologies in automobiles are escalating the demand for the automotive body electronics market across the globe.



An increase in demand for vehicle comfort and increasing production drives the growth of the automotive body electronics market. In addition, government laws regarding pollution and demand for ADAS equipped vehicles are fueling the growth of the automotive body electronics market. Now a day's functional safety design support increasingly expected as the OEM's are looking to optimize seat position, close windows and roof systems based upon input from vehicle sensors. Furthermore, the reduction in fuel consumption and emissions is increasing rapidly with the introduction of the start-stop system in the vehicle that automatically shuts down and restarts the IC engine reduces fuel consumption. However, malfunctioning of the system and economic slowdown is likely to hamper the growth of the automotive body electronics market. Furthermore, the introduction of the new inbuilt technologies in the car features are anticipated to create several growth opportunities for the key players in the automotive body electronics market. On the other hand, leveraging their technological advantages, many information technology companies have crossed over into the auto industry to promote the informatization and intelligent development of vehicles.



A market attractiveness analysis is provided in the Infinium global research report on the automotive body electronics market. The market attractiveness is dependent on the market size and growth rate of the industry. There are some additional factors including the number of competitors, pricing and operating margins, which affect the attractiveness of the market.



The Asia-Pacific was the most lucrative region for the automotive body electronics market and was accountable for 36.96% of the total market share in 2018. The emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan accommodate a significant population of electronic and automotive manufacturers. This is the primary factor that has a positive impact on the Asia Pacific automotive body electronics market. China is constructing a 100 km long highway with dedicated lanes for autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles. By 2020, this infrastructure will host numerous electric vehicles that will employ an innumerable sensor and electric equipment that will assist these vehicles in toll payments, handling speed limits, and understanding the traffic. Moreover, several automotive manufacturers from North America contribute to the economy of the countries through the electronics industry. Furthermore, the presence of European companies such as Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH and Delphi Automotive PLC is likely to lead the demand of Europe automotive body electronics market over the forecast period. On the other hand, countries in South America such as Brazil, Colombia, Brazil, Chile, Argentina are focusing on new technology vehicles.



The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive body electronics market such as Robert Bosch, Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Hyundai Mob, HELLA, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Renesas Technology Corp, Infineon Technologies, Cypress Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, ZF, Dallas Semiconductors, Fujitsu Semiconductor, and Microsemi.



