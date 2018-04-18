Global Automotive Brake Actuator Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Bosch, Continental, Hitachi, TSE Brakes & WABCO

The Global Automotive Brake Actuator market to grow at a CAGR of 3.68% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automotive Brake Actuator Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the rising preference for electric brake actuators. One trend in the market is the increased demand for electro-hydraulic actuator for passenger cars. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fast-paced development of automotive braking systems, rendering current technology obsolete.

Key vendors

Bosch

Continental

Hitachi

TSE Brakes

WABCO

Passenger car- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2017-2022



Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Electrohydraulic actuator for passenger cars

Integrated brake control to use high-precision brake actuator

Integration of brake actuators with electronic stability control units



