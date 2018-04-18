Global Automotive Brake Actuator Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Bosch, Continental, Hitachi, TSE Brakes & WABCO

DUBLIN, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Brake Actuator Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Brake Actuator market to grow at a CAGR of 3.68% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive Brake Actuator Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is the rising preference for electric brake actuators. One trend in the market is the increased demand for electro-hydraulic actuator for passenger cars. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fast-paced development of automotive braking systems, rendering current technology obsolete.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key vendors
- Bosch
- Continental
- Hitachi
- TSE Brakes
- WABCO
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION 2017-2022
Passenger car- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE 2017-2022
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
Electrohydraulic actuator for passenger cars
Integrated brake control to use high-precision brake actuator
Integration of brake actuators with electronic stability control units
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zr99b3/global_automotive?w=5
