Global Automotive Braking Systems (Foundation & Electronic) Industry Report, 2020-2034

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Braking Systems - Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global automotive original equipment (OE) foundation and electronic braking sector and assesses major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

For the top 14* markets, the report provides market size data and a 15-year forecast for:

  • OE foundation brakes - car brakes, disc brakes, drum brakes, ceramic brakes
  • OE electronic brakes - ABS, ESP, electric parking brakes

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends for:

  • Foundation brakes - including ceramic pads, twin brake disc systems, hybrid systems, coated discs, advanced calipers, anti-squeal technology
  • Electronic brakes - including anti-lock, EPB, ESP, braking assistance, predictive braking, brake-by-wire, slip control, regenerative braking, autonomous emergency braking
  • Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
  • Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Brembo, BWI Group, Continental, IFR Automotive, Thatcham, TMD Friction, TNO, ZF-TRW
  • Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
  • Updated profiles of the major automotive brake system suppliers including their strategies and prospects

*The top 14 markets accounting for over 98% of global light vehicle production include: North America (US, Canada and Mexico); Mercosur (Brazil and Argentina); Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Finland and Morocco); Central Europe (Turkey, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia); Russia; Japan; China; India; Korea; Thailand; Other Asia; Iran; South Africa; Australia.

You can use this report to:

  • Gain a quick overview of the automotive braking sector globally
  • Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets
  • Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
  • Review the latest and most significant technological developments
  • Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
  • Spot opportunities and threats in this sector
  • Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
  • Prepare supply and demand forecasts
  • Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
  • Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered

  • Introduction
  • Pester analysis
  • Companies
    • Electronic brake companies
      • Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
        • Advics
      • Continental AG
      • Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
      • Robert Bosch GmbH
      • ZF
        • Customers and contracts
        • Infrastructure
        • Merger and acquisition activity
      • Others
        • Autoliv
        • Bendix CVS
        • Haldex
        • Hitachi Automotive Systems
        • Mando Corporation
        • NTN Corporation
        • Wabco
    • Foundation brake companies
      • Accuride Corporation
      • Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
        • Advics
      • Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd
      • Brembo S.p.A.
      • BWI Group
      • Chassis Brakes International Group
      • Continental AG
      • Delphi Automotive LLP
      • Federal Mogul Corporation
        • Infrastructure
      • Honeywell
      • Mando Corporation
      • Meritor, Inc
      • Robert Bosch GmbH
      • TMD Friction
      • Wabco Vehicle Control Systems
      • ZF
      • Others
        • AC Delco
        • ATE
        • Bendix
        • Compact International
        • ContiTech Vibration Control
        • Cooper Standard
        • Edscha
        • EnPro Industries
        • Hella Pagid
        • ITT Corporation
        • Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus
        • ZF
  • Forecasts
    • Anti-lock braking systems
    • Autonomous Emergency Braking
    • Disc brakes
    • Drum brakes
    • Electric parking brakes
    • Electronic stability control systems
  • Glossary of braking terms and acronyms
  • Markets
    • Market shares - electronic brakes
      • Asia-Pacific
      • Europe
      • North America
      • South America
    • Market shares - foundation brakes
      • Asia-Pacific
      • Europe
      • North America
  • Technologies
    • Anti-lock braking system developments
    • Autonomous Emergency Braking
    • Brake calipers
    • Brake discs and pads
      • Bosch's solutions
      • Brembo's solutions
      • Continental's solutions
      • Federal-Mogul's solutions
      • IFR Automotive's solutions
      • Trelleborg Automotive's solutions
    • Brake-by-wire developments
    • Braking assistance system developments
    • Electric parking brake developments
    • Electronic stability control system developments
    • Future foundation brake developments
    • Other electronic brake system innovations
    • Predictive emergency brake control developments
    • Regenerative braking systems

