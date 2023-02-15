Global Automotive Cables Market Report 2022: A $2.34 Billion Market in 2021 - Forecasts to 2028 with Focus on Brake, Trailer, and Clutch Cables

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Cables Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis by Cable Type (Transmission, Brake, Trailer, Clutch, Others), End Users, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Cables Market was valued at USD 2.34 Billion in the year 2021

The automotive wire and cable materials market's major players now have new opportunities as a result of the transformation of the automotive industry as a result of advancements in manufacturing and management systems.

The market is expected to grow in the upcoming years on the backdrop of major technological advancements in dashboard applications, air conditioners, seat warmers, lighting, brakes, and engines.

Based on the end users' segment, the Passenger vehicle segment is expected to hold the largest share in Automotive Cables in the year 2028. The main factors propelling the market expansion are the rise in demand for passenger cars brought on by the surge in the population of middle-income groups and the rising standard of living in emerging nations.

The availability of affordable options in these vehicles is another factor influencing consumer preference for them which will eventually lead towards the healthy growth of the automotive cable market in near future.

APAC region is estimated to hold the maximum share in the global Automotive Cables followed by Europe and the Americas. Also, the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the presence of most populated countries such as China and India holding potential factors for the market to grow.

The expansion of the automotive cable market will be fueled by the automotive cables' improved performance as a result of technological advancement.

Automotive wiring harnesses are built of sturdy materials that are also durable. These bundles are made to perform remarkably well in challenging environments and to carry large power loads. The wire harnesses combine multiple wires into rigid coils that are more stable than loose wires and less likely to cause electrical circuit shorts.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

Suprajit Engineering Ltd.

Thai steel cable public company ltd

Kongsberg Automotive

Ficosa International

Dura Automotive Systems

Lear Corporation

Minda Corporation

Grand Rapids Controls Company LLC.

HI-LEX Corporation

LEONI AG

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Automotive Cables Overview

1.2 Scope of Research

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Dashboard

2.2 Regional Insights

2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection Process

3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation

3.3 Market Size Calculation

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Trends

4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics

5. Covid-19 Impact Assessment

5.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on Automotive Cables Market

5.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis

6. Porter Five Force Analysis

7. Macro-Economic Indicator Outlook

7.1 Global, Region wise GDP Growth

7.2 Motor Vehicle Production

7.3 EV Sales

7.4 R&D Investment in Automotive Sector

7.5 Urban Population

8. Competitive Positioning

8.1 Companies' Product Positioning

8.2 Market Position Matrix

8.3 Market Share Analysis

9. Global Automotive Cables Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Million & CAGR

9.1 Macro Economic Factor Impact Index

9.2 Global Automotive Cables Market: Dashboard

9.3 Global Automotive Cables Market Size, By Value, 2018-2021(USD Million)

9.4 Global Automotive Cables Market Size, By Value, 2022-2028 (USD Million)

9.5 Global Automotive Cables Market: Summary

10. Global Automotive Cables Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By End Users

10.1 Global Automotive Cables Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By End Users: Snapshot

10.2 Passenger Vehicle

10.3 Commercial Vehicle

11. Global Automotive Cables Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Channel

11.1 Global Automotive Cables Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Channel: Snapshot

11.2 OEM (Direct)

11.3 Aftermarket (Indirect)

12. Global Automotive Cables Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Cable Type

12.1 Global Automotive Cables Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Cable Type: Snapshot

12.2 Transmission Cable

12.3 Brake Cable

12.4 Trailer Cable

12.5 Clutch Cable

12.6 Other Cables

13. Global Automotive Cables Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Region

13.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/161ykk-automotive?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets