Global Automotive Camshaft Markets 2019-2024 by Manufacturing Technology, Vehicle Type, Distribution Channel, Region
Aug 27, 2019, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Camshaft Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive camshaft market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% during 2019-2024
A camshaft is a rod-like structure which controls the input of fuel and expulsion of exhaust fumes in an internal combustion engine. It is driven by the crankshaft and forms one of the most vital components which govern the overall performance of an engine.
The leading automotive companies such as BMW, Audi, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz are incorporating the variable valve (VVT) technology in their latest car models. This technology helps in improving engine performance by changing the duration of the opening and closing of valves during operations. In recent years, the demand for high-performance vehicles using VVT technology has led to a significant surge in the sales of camshafts across the globe.
Apart from this, stringent automobile standards introduced by the governing authorities in various countries and the emerging trend of engine downsizing are also propelling the market growth. Moreover, on account of increasing investments in infrastructure development, particularly in developing countries, the production of heavy motor vehicles has also increased. Therefore, the rising vehicle fleet size is anticipated to catalyze the demand for automotive camshaft.
However, the growing popularity of motor-powered electric vehicles (EVs) represents one of the key factors that can hamper the market growth in the upcoming years.
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global automotive camshaft market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global automotive camshaft market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global automotive camshaft industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the manufacturing technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global automotive camshaft industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global automotive camshaft industry?
- What is the structure of the global automotive camshaft industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global automotive camshaft industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Automotive Camshaft Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Technology
5.4 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Technology
6.1 Cast Camshaft
6.2 Forged Steel Camshaft
6.3 Assembled Camshaft
7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
7.1 Passenger Car
7.2 Light Commercial Vehicle
7.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 OEM
8.2 Aftermarket
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Mahle GmbH
14.3.2 JD Norman Industries, Inc.
14.3.3 Thyssenkrupp AG
14.3.4 Linamar Corporation
14.3.5 Estas Camshaft & Chilled Cast
14.3.6 Crance Cams Inc
14.3.7 Aichi Forge USA Inc.
14.3.8 Engine Power Components Inc.
14.3.9 Hirschvogel Holding GmbH
14.3.10 Kautex Textron Gmbh & Co. KG
14.3.11 Shadbolt Cams
14.3.12 Comp Performance Group
14.3.13 Precision Camshafts Ltd.
14.3.14 Varroc Group
14.3.15 Camshaft Machine Company
