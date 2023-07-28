Global Automotive Carbon Wheels Market to Reach $1,476.28 Million by 2030, Driven by Increasing Vehicle Efficiency and Performance in Two-Wheelers, Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles

28 Jul, 2023, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Carbon Wheels Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive carbon wheels market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.3% to reach $1,476.28 Million in 2030 from $793.06 Million in 2023.
This report on global automotive carbon wheels market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global automotive carbon wheels market by segmenting the market based on vehicle type, distribution channel, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the automotive carbon wheels market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- Carbon Revolution
- Demag Group Limited
- Ese Carbon
- Hitachi Metals Ltd
- Litespeed Racing LLC
- Phoenix Wheel Company
- Rolko Kohlgruber Gmbh
- Ronal Group
- ROTOBOX d.o.o
- Thyssenkrupp Ag
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Vehicle Efficiency and Performance
- Growing Initiative to Improve Vehicles Efficiency
Challenges
- Limited Availability Of Carbon Wheel Sizes
- High Cost
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Vehicle Type
- Two Wheelers
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Others
by Distribution Channel
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
- Aftermarket
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
