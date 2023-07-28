Global Automotive Carbon Wheels Market to Reach $1,476.28 Million by 2030, Driven by Increasing Vehicle Efficiency and Performance in Two-Wheelers, Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles

DUBLIN, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Carbon Wheels Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive carbon wheels market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.3% to reach $1,476.28 Million in 2030 from $793.06 Million in 2023.

This report on global automotive carbon wheels market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global automotive carbon wheels market by segmenting the market based on vehicle type, distribution channel, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the automotive carbon wheels market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

Carbon Revolution

Demag Group Limited

Ese Carbon

Hitachi Metals Ltd

Litespeed Racing LLC

Phoenix Wheel Company

Rolko Kohlgruber Gmbh

Ronal Group

ROTOBOX d.o.o

Thyssenkrupp Ag

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Vehicle Efficiency and Performance

Growing Initiative to Improve Vehicles Efficiency

Challenges

Limited Availability Of Carbon Wheel Sizes

High Cost

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Vehicle Type

Two Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Others

by Distribution Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dxuk3t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets