Global Automotive Castings Industry

Automotive Castings market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.8%. Pressure Die Casting, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.6 Billion by the year 2025, Pressure Die Casting will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$154 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$133.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Pressure Die Casting will reach a market size of US$354.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.; Alcast Technologies Ltd.; Alcoa, Inc.; Consolidated Metco, Inc.; Endurance Technologies Ltd.; G-F Automotive; Kinetic Die Casting Company; MINO Industry USA , Inc.; Ningbo Zhenhai Xinxie Machinery Co., Ltd.; Northwest Die Casting LLC; Pacific Die Casting Corporation; Rockman Industries Ltd.; Ryobi Die Casting, Inc.; Sandhu Auto Engineers; Sibar Auto Parts Limited; Texas Die Casting; Wotech Industrial Co., Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Castings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Castings Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Automotive Castings Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Automotive Castings Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Pressure Die Casting (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Pressure Die Casting (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Pressure Die Casting (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Vacuum Die Casting (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Vacuum Die Casting (Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Vacuum Die Casting (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Squeeze Die Casting (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Squeeze Die Casting (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Squeeze Die Casting (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Semi-Solid Die Casting (Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Semi-Solid Die Casting (Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Semi-Solid Die Casting (Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Commercial Vehicle (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Commercial Vehicle (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Commercial Vehicle (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Passenger Car (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Passenger Car (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Passenger Car (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Castings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Automotive Castings Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Automotive Castings Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Automotive Castings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Automotive Castings Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Automotive Castings Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Automotive Castings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Automotive Castings Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Automotive Castings Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Automotive Castings Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Automotive Castings Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Automotive Castings: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 35: Automotive Castings Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Castings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Automotive Castings Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Automotive Castings Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Automotive Castings Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Automotive Castings Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Automotive Castings in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Automotive Castings Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Castings Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 46: European Automotive Castings Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Automotive Castings Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Automotive Castings Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Automotive Castings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Automotive Castings Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Automotive Castings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: Automotive Castings Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Automotive Castings Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: French Automotive Castings Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Automotive Castings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Automotive Castings Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Automotive Castings Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Automotive Castings Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Automotive Castings Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Automotive Castings Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Automotive Castings Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Italian Demand for Automotive Castings in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Automotive Castings Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Castings: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Automotive Castings Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Automotive Castings Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Castings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Automotive Castings Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Automotive Castings Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Automotive Castings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Automotive Castings Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 81: Automotive Castings Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Spanish Automotive Castings Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Automotive Castings Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Automotive Castings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Automotive Castings Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Automotive Castings Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Automotive Castings Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Automotive Castings Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 92: Automotive Castings Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Automotive Castings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Automotive Castings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 95: Automotive Castings Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Automotive Castings Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Automotive Castings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Automotive Castings Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Automotive Castings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Automotive Castings Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Automotive Castings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Automotive Castings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Automotive Castings Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Automotive Castings Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Automotive Castings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Automotive Castings Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Automotive Castings Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Indian Automotive Castings Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Automotive Castings Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Automotive Castings Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Automotive Castings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 120: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Automotive Castings Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Automotive Castings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Castings:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Automotive Castings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Automotive Castings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Automotive Castings Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Automotive Castings Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 131: Automotive Castings Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Automotive Castings Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Automotive Castings Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Automotive Castings Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Automotive Castings in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Automotive Castings Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Automotive Castings Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Automotive Castings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 140: Automotive Castings Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Automotive Castings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Automotive Castings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Automotive Castings Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Automotive Castings Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Automotive Castings Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Automotive Castings Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Automotive Castings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Automotive Castings Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Automotive Castings Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Automotive Castings Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Automotive Castings Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Automotive Castings Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Automotive Castings Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Automotive Castings Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Automotive Castings Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Automotive Castings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 162: Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Automotive Castings Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 164: Automotive Castings Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Automotive Castings Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Automotive Castings Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Automotive Castings Historic Market
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Automotive Castings Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Automotive Castings Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 170: Automotive Castings Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Automotive Castings Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Automotive Castings: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 173: Automotive Castings Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Castings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Iranian Automotive Castings Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 177: Automotive Castings Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Automotive Castings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 179: Automotive Castings Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Israeli Automotive Castings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 182: Automotive Castings Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Automotive Castings Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Automotive Castings Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Castings in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Automotive Castings Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Automotive Castings Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Automotive Castings Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Automotive Castings Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Automotive Castings Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Automotive Castings Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Automotive Castings Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Automotive Castings Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Automotive Castings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Automotive Castings Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Automotive Castings Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 202: African Automotive Castings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Automotive Castings Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Automotive Castings Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Automotive Castings Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AISIN SEIKI
ALCAST TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
ALCOA
CONSOLIDATED METCO, INC.
ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
G-F AUTOMOTIVE
KINETIC DIE CASTING COMPANY
MINO INDUSTRY USA , INC.
NINGBO ZHENHAI XINXIE MACHINERY CO., LTD.
NORTHWEST DIE CASTING LLC
PACIFIC DIE CASTING CORPORATION
ROCKMAN INDUSTRIES LTD.
RYOBI DIE CASTING, INC.
SANDHU AUTO ENGINEERS
SIBAR AUTO PARTS LIMITED
TEXAS DIE CASTING
WOTECH INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
