Global Automotive Castings Industry

Automotive Castings market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.8%. Pressure Die Casting, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.6 Billion by the year 2025, Pressure Die Casting will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$154 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$133.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Pressure Die Casting will reach a market size of US$354.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.; Alcast Technologies Ltd.; Alcoa, Inc.; Consolidated Metco, Inc.; Endurance Technologies Ltd.; G-F Automotive; Kinetic Die Casting Company; MINO Industry USA , Inc.; Ningbo Zhenhai Xinxie Machinery Co., Ltd.; Northwest Die Casting LLC; Pacific Die Casting Corporation; Rockman Industries Ltd.; Ryobi Die Casting, Inc.; Sandhu Auto Engineers; Sibar Auto Parts Limited; Texas Die Casting; Wotech Industrial Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Castings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automotive Castings Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Automotive Castings Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Automotive Castings Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Pressure Die Casting (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Pressure Die Casting (Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Pressure Die Casting (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Vacuum Die Casting (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Vacuum Die Casting (Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Vacuum Die Casting (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Squeeze Die Casting (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Squeeze Die Casting (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Squeeze Die Casting (Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Semi-Solid Die Casting (Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Semi-Solid Die Casting (Type) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Semi-Solid Die Casting (Type) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Commercial Vehicle (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Commercial Vehicle (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Commercial Vehicle (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Passenger Car (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Passenger Car (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Passenger Car (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Castings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States Automotive Castings Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Automotive Castings Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Automotive Castings Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Automotive Castings Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Automotive Castings Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Automotive Castings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Automotive Castings Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Automotive Castings Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 31: Canadian Automotive Castings Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Automotive Castings Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Automotive Castings: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 35: Automotive Castings Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Castings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Japanese Automotive Castings Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Automotive Castings Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Automotive Castings Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Automotive Castings Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Automotive Castings in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Automotive Castings Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Castings Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 46: European Automotive Castings Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Automotive Castings Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Automotive Castings Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Automotive Castings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: Automotive Castings Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Automotive Castings Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: Automotive Castings Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Automotive Castings Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: French Automotive Castings Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Automotive Castings Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Automotive Castings Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Automotive Castings Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Automotive Castings Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Automotive Castings Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Automotive Castings Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Automotive Castings Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian Demand for Automotive Castings in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Automotive Castings Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Castings: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Automotive Castings Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Automotive Castings Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Castings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Automotive Castings Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Automotive Castings Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Automotive Castings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Spanish Automotive Castings Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 81: Automotive Castings Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Spanish Automotive Castings Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Automotive Castings Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 84: Spanish Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Automotive Castings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Automotive Castings Market in Russia by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Russian Automotive Castings Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Automotive Castings Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Automotive Castings Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 92: Automotive Castings Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Automotive Castings Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Automotive Castings Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 95: Automotive Castings Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Automotive Castings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Automotive Castings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Automotive Castings Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Automotive Castings Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Automotive Castings Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Automotive Castings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Australian Automotive Castings Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Automotive Castings Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Automotive Castings Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 112: Indian Automotive Castings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Indian Automotive Castings Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: Automotive Castings Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 115: Indian Automotive Castings Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Automotive Castings Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 117: Indian Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Automotive Castings Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Automotive Castings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Automotive Castings Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Automotive Castings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Castings:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Automotive Castings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Automotive Castings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Automotive Castings Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Automotive Castings Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 131: Automotive Castings Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Automotive Castings Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Automotive Castings Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Automotive Castings Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Demand for Automotive Castings in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Automotive Castings Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Automotive Castings Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Automotive Castings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 140: Automotive Castings Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Automotive Castings Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Argentinean Automotive Castings Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 143: Automotive Castings Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Automotive Castings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 145: Automotive Castings Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Automotive Castings Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Automotive Castings Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Automotive Castings Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 151: Automotive Castings Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Mexican Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Automotive Castings Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Automotive Castings Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Automotive Castings Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Automotive Castings Market in Rest of Latin America

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Automotive Castings Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Automotive Castings Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Automotive Castings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 162: Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Automotive Castings Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 164: Automotive Castings Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Automotive Castings Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Automotive Castings Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: The Middle East Automotive Castings Historic Market

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Automotive Castings Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Automotive Castings Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 170: Automotive Castings Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Automotive Castings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Automotive Castings: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 173: Automotive Castings Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Iranian Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Castings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Iranian Automotive Castings Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 177: Automotive Castings Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Automotive Castings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 179: Automotive Castings Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Israeli Automotive Castings Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 182: Automotive Castings Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Automotive Castings Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Automotive Castings Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Castings in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Automotive Castings Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Automotive Castings Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Automotive Castings Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Automotive Castings Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Automotive Castings Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Automotive Castings Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Automotive Castings Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Automotive Castings Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Middle East Automotive Castings Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Automotive Castings Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Automotive Castings Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 202: African Automotive Castings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Automotive Castings Market in Africa by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: African Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: African Automotive Castings Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Automotive Castings Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AISIN SEIKI

ALCAST TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

ALCOA

CONSOLIDATED METCO, INC.

ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

G-F AUTOMOTIVE

KINETIC DIE CASTING COMPANY

MINO INDUSTRY USA , INC.

NINGBO ZHENHAI XINXIE MACHINERY CO., LTD.

NORTHWEST DIE CASTING LLC

PACIFIC DIE CASTING CORPORATION

ROCKMAN INDUSTRIES LTD.

RYOBI DIE CASTING, INC.

SANDHU AUTO ENGINEERS

SIBAR AUTO PARTS LIMITED

TEXAS DIE CASTING

WOTECH INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

