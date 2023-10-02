Global Automotive Center Console Market Poised to Reach $38.05 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Oct, 2023, 19:30 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Center Console Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Sales channel, By Vehicle type - Industry Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive center console market, valued at $27.07 billion in 2021, is projected to grow significantly, reaching $38.05 billion by 2028.

This growth is expected to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 5.50% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. Several factors contribute to the expansion of this market.

Market Dynamics

The demand for automotive center consoles is on the rise due to various factors. Factors such as increasing disposable income, a growing preference for luxury vehicles, and improved lifestyle choices are driving this market's growth. The center console, located in the front middle of the car between the two seats, serves multiple functions, including controlling air conditioning, temperature, cup holders, music, and other accessories.

High-performance luxury vehicles are offering additional features like screens, charging ports, electronic devices, and music controls within the center console. In the future, more advanced technologies, such as console-mounted parking and driving assistance systems, are expected to become common. As we enter the era of connected cars and autonomous vehicles, the center console is becoming increasingly sophisticated.

Market Segmentation

The global automotive center console market is segmented based on vehicle type, sales channel, and region. By vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger vehicles, premium cars, compact cars, mid-size cars, luxury cars, SUVs, electric vehicles, and others. Based on sales channel, the market is divided into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket.

Market Drivers

The rapid growth of the automotive center console market is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for electric vehicles. Electric cars rely on central control systems that are reliable, safe, and secure. These systems often include touch controls and navigation systems integrated into the center console. In 2020, there were already 10 million electric vehicles on the road globally, and this number is expected to rise. The ongoing expansion of the automotive industry, coupled with the growing production of high-performance automobiles and the appeal of luxury cars, is further fueling market growth.

Market Restraint

One potential restraint on market expansion is the rising popularity of front slang seat attachments, which can reduce the demand for rear seat center consoles. However, the addition of supplementary amenities such as heating and cooling accessories is expected to create new growth opportunities for the global automotive center console market.

Market Trends

Market players in the aftermarket segment are strategically positioning themselves in response to the development of new technologies and market changes. The aftermarket industry is expected to maintain its dominant market share, reaching 56.70% by 2027. The increasing demand for electric vehicles, driven by environmental concerns and government support, is boosting the adoption of the latest center console technology. As electric cars become more popular, the demand for other related products is also expected to grow.

Companies Mentioned

Key players in the global automotive center console market include AGM Automotive LLC, Alps Electric Co. Ltd, Calsonic Kansei Corp., Continental AG, Delphi Automotive plc, Emerson Electric Co., Faurecia S.A, Hyundai Mobis Co, Johnson Controls Inc., Lear Corporation, and MVC Holdings LLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8v482

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Rotary Actuator Market 2023 to 2028: Industrial Automation Drives Significant Growth

Global Autonomous Vehicle Interiors Industry Report 2023: Despite the Personalization Innovation Culture, Traditional Comfort and Convenience Solutions will Hold a Majority Market Share

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.