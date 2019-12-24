Global Automotive Ceramics Industry

Automotive Ceramics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$443 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3.



NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797964/?utm_source=PRN

9%. Functional Ceramics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Functional Ceramics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$17.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$24.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Functional Ceramics will reach a market size of US$72.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$157.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Advanced Ceramics Manufacturing (ACM); Almatis B.V.; American Elements; Anoop Ceramics; Applied Ceramics, Inc.; Baikowski SAS; Ceradyne, Inc.; CeramTec GmbH; CoorsTek, Inc.; Corning, Inc.; Dyson Technical Ceramics; Elan Technology; Ibiden Co., Ltd.; Inmatec Technologies GmbH; International Syalons (Newcastle) Ltd.; Khyati Ceramics; Kyocera Corporation; McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC; Morgan Advanced Materials PLC; NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.; Ortech Advanced Ceramics; PPG Industries, Inc.; Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials; Vinayak Techno Ceramics







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797964/?utm_source=PRN



AUTOMOTIVE CERAMICS MCP10

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, NOVEMBER 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Automotive Ceramics Market: Unique Properties of Ceramics Drive Demand from Automotive Industry

Select Applications of Ceramics in Automotive Industry

Zirconia Oxide Ceramics to Grow at Highest Rate through Forecast Period

Automotive Engine Parts: The Largest Application Segment

China and Asia-Pacific Emerge as the Largest and Fastest Growing Regional Market for Automotive Ceramics





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3M Company (USA)

CeramTec GmbH (Germany)

CoorsTek, Inc. (USA)

Corning, Inc. (USA)

Dyson Technical Ceramic Ltd. (UK)

Elan Technology (USA)

IBIDEN CO., Ltd. (Japan)

Kyocera Corporation (Japan)

McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC (USA)

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc (UK)

NGK Insulators Ltd. (Japan)

Saint Gobain Performance Ceramics and Refractories (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Superior Ceramic Properties of Automotive Ceramics Expand Potential Applications in Automotive Industry

Ceramics to Benefit from the Over 23% Share of Lightweight Material Usage in Auto Production: % Automotive Material Mix in an Average Car in 2025

Corrosion Resistant Advanced Ceramics Such as Silicon Carbide Ceramics Find Wider Use in Automotive Industry: Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Silicon Carbide Ceramics by End-Use Sector for 2019

Rise in Application of PZT

CMC Gain Traction Led by Superior Mechanical Properties

With Use of Ceramics on the Rise in Automobiles, Global Automotive Production to Significantly Impact Market Growth

Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Emergence of EVs and Hybrids as Alternatives to Gasoline Powered Automobiles to Spur Demand for Ceramics

Global Electric Vehicles Sales in Million Units (2015-2040)

Global EV Sales Breakdown by Region for the Years 2019, 2025 & 2030

Increasing Penetration of Electric Vehicles Furthers Market Expansion

Global Electric Vehicles Sales as a Percentage of Total Car Sales (2015-2040)

Tightening of Automobile Emissions Regulations Fuels Demand for Advanced Ceramics

Emission Control Legislations in Select Regions/Countries

Emissions Target (In Grams per Mile) and Fuel Efficiency Target (In Miles per Gallon) Established by CAFE Standards for the Years 2018-2025

Amidst Strict Government Regulations, Ceramics to Play Vital Role in Purifying Emissions in Exhaust Systems

Increasing Integration of Electronic Systems in Modern Vehicles Influences Market Prospects

Explosion of Electronic Systems in Modern Cars Driven by Increasing Awareness of Safety Features to Benefit Market Growth: Global Automotive Electronics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle (In US$) for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030

Measuring the Growing Importance of Electronics in Cars: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Rising Adoption of Zirconia Ceramics in Manufacturing Auto Parts Bodes Well for Market Growth

Incremental Demand for Automotive Sensors Presents Untapped Potential for High Strength and High Temperature Resistant Zirconia Ceramics: Total Automotive Sensors Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023

Growing Need for Safe, Eco-friendly and Comfortable Automobiles to Fuel Use of Ceramic Capacitors

Nano-Ceramics Offer Significant Benefits for Auto Industry

Innovations & Advancements Drive Growth of Automotive Ceramics

A Glance at Select Innovative Automotive Ceramic Products





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Automotive Ceramics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Automotive Ceramics Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Automotive Ceramics Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Functional Ceramics (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Functional Ceramics (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Functional Ceramics (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Structural Ceramics (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Structural Ceramics (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Structural Ceramics (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Alumina Oxide Ceramic (Material) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Alumina Oxide Ceramic (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Alumina Oxide Ceramic (Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Titanate Oxide Ceramic (Material) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2

to 2025

Table 14: Titanate Oxide Ceramic (Material) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Titanate Oxide Ceramic (Material) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Zirconia Oxide Ceramic (Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Zirconia Oxide Ceramic (Material) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Zirconia Oxide Ceramic (Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Materials (Material) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Other Materials (Material) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other Materials (Material) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Automotive Engine Parts (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Automotive Engine Parts (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Automotive Engine Parts (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 25: Automotive Exhaust Systems (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Automotive Exhaust Systems (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Automotive Exhaust Systems (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Automotive Electronics (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Automotive Electronics (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Automotive Electronics (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Automotive Ceramics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Automotive Ceramics Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Automotive Ceramics Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Automotive Ceramics Market in the United States in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 38: Automotive Ceramics Historic Demand Patterns in the United States in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Automotive Ceramics Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Automotive Ceramics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Automotive Ceramics Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 42: Automotive Ceramics Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Automotive Ceramics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Automotive Ceramics Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 45: Automotive Ceramics Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Automotive Ceramics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 47: Automotive Ceramics Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Automotive Ceramics Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Canadian Automotive Ceramics Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Automotive Ceramics Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 51: Canadian Automotive Ceramics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Market Overview

Japanese Automobile Production (in Million Units) for the Years 2010-2018

Market Analytics

Table 52: Japanese Market for Automotive Ceramics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Automotive Ceramics Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Automotive Ceramics Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Automotive Ceramics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 56: Automotive Ceramics Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese Automotive Ceramics Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive Ceramics in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Japanese Automotive Ceramics Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Automotive Ceramics Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Regulations on Automobile Emissions and Rise in EV Production to Drive Sales

Market Analytics

Table 61: Chinese Automotive Ceramics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Automotive Ceramics Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Automotive Ceramics Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive Ceramics Market in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 65: Automotive Ceramics Historic Demand Scenario in China in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Automotive Ceramics Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Chinese Demand for Automotive Ceramics in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Automotive Ceramics Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Automotive Ceramics Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 70: European Automotive Ceramics Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 71: Automotive Ceramics Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Automotive Ceramics Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Automotive Ceramics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 74: Automotive Ceramics Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Automotive Ceramics Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Automotive Ceramics Demand Potential in Europe in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 77: European Automotive Ceramics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017

Table 78: Automotive Ceramics Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: European Automotive Ceramics Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: Automotive Ceramics Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Automotive Ceramics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 82: Automotive Ceramics Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: French Automotive Ceramics Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Automotive Ceramics Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Automotive Ceramics Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 86: French Automotive Ceramics Market: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: French Automotive Ceramics Market Share Shift by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Automotive Ceramics Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 89: French Automotive Ceramics Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Automotive Ceramics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 91: Automotive Ceramics Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Automotive Ceramics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Automotive Ceramics Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: German Automotive Ceramics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 95: Automotive Ceramics Market in Germany: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: German Automotive Ceramics Market Share Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Automotive Ceramics Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: German Automotive Ceramics Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: Automotive Ceramics Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 100: Italian Automotive Ceramics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Automotive Ceramics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Automotive Ceramics Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive Ceramics Market in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 104: Automotive Ceramics Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Automotive Ceramics Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Italian Demand for Automotive Ceramics in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Automotive Ceramics Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Italian Automotive Ceramics Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Ceramics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Automotive Ceramics Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Automotive Ceramics Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Automotive Ceramics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 113: Automotive Ceramics Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017

Table 114: United Kingdom Automotive Ceramics Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive Ceramics in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: United Kingdom Automotive Ceramics Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Automotive Ceramics Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 118: Spanish Automotive Ceramics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Spanish Automotive Ceramics Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 120: Automotive Ceramics Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Spanish Automotive Ceramics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 122: Automotive Ceramics Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 123: Spanish Automotive Ceramics Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Spanish Automotive Ceramics Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Automotive Ceramics Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 126: Spanish Automotive Ceramics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 127: Russian Automotive Ceramics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Automotive Ceramics Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 129: Russian Automotive Ceramics Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Automotive Ceramics Market in Russia in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 131: Automotive Ceramics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017

Table 132: Russian Automotive Ceramics Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Russian Automotive Ceramics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Automotive Ceramics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 135: Automotive Ceramics Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 136: Rest of Europe Automotive Ceramics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 137: Automotive Ceramics Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Automotive Ceramics Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Automotive Ceramics Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 140: Rest of Europe Automotive Ceramics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017

Table 141: Automotive Ceramics Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Rest of Europe Automotive Ceramics Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 143: Automotive Ceramics Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe Automotive Ceramics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 145: Asia-Pacific Automotive Ceramics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 146: Automotive Ceramics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Automotive Ceramics Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Automotive Ceramics Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Automotive Ceramics Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Automotive Ceramics Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Automotive Ceramics Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Automotive Ceramics Market: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Automotive Ceramics Market Share Shift by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Automotive Ceramics Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Automotive Ceramics Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Automotive Ceramics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 157: Automotive Ceramics Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Automotive Ceramics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Australian Automotive Ceramics Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Australian Automotive Ceramics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 161: Automotive Ceramics Market in Australia: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Australian Automotive Ceramics Market Share Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Automotive Ceramics Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Australian Automotive Ceramics Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 165: Automotive Ceramics Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 166: Indian Automotive Ceramics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Indian Automotive Ceramics Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 168: Automotive Ceramics Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: Indian Automotive Ceramics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 170: Automotive Ceramics Market in India: Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 171: Indian Automotive Ceramics Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Indian Automotive Ceramics Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Automotive Ceramics Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 174: Indian Automotive Ceramics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 175: Automotive Ceramics Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Automotive Ceramics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 177: Automotive Ceramics Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Automotive Ceramics Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Automotive Ceramics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017

Table 180: Automotive Ceramics Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Automotive Ceramics Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: South Korean Automotive Ceramics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: Automotive Ceramics Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Ceramics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Automotive Ceramics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Ceramics Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Ceramics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 188: Automotive Ceramics Demand Patterns in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Ceramics Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive Ceramics in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Ceramics Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Automotive Ceramics Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 193: Latin American Automotive Ceramics Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 194: Automotive Ceramics Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Automotive Ceramics Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Latin American Automotive Ceramics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Automotive Ceramics Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Automotive Ceramics Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive Ceramics Market in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 200: Automotive Ceramics Historic Demand Scenario in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Automotive Ceramics Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Latin American Demand for Automotive Ceramics in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Automotive Ceramics Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Automotive Ceramics Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 205: Argentinean Automotive Ceramics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 206: Automotive Ceramics Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Automotive Ceramics Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Automotive Ceramics Demand Potential in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 209: Argentinean Automotive Ceramics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017

Table 210: Automotive Ceramics Market in Argentina: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 211: Argentinean Automotive Ceramics Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 212: Automotive Ceramics Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Argentinean Automotive Ceramics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 214: Automotive Ceramics Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Automotive Ceramics Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Automotive Ceramics Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Automotive Ceramics Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Automotive Ceramics Market: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Automotive Ceramics Market Share Shift by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Automotive Ceramics Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 221: Brazilian Automotive Ceramics Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 222: Brazilian Automotive Ceramics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 223: Automotive Ceramics Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Automotive Ceramics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 225: Mexican Automotive Ceramics Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Mexican Automotive Ceramics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 227: Automotive Ceramics Market in Mexico: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 228: Mexican Automotive Ceramics Market Share Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Automotive Ceramics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 230: Mexican Automotive Ceramics Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 231: Automotive Ceramics Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Automotive Ceramics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 233: Automotive Ceramics Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Automotive Ceramics Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Automotive Ceramics Market in Rest of Latin America in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 236: Automotive Ceramics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017

Table 237: Rest of Latin America Automotive Ceramics Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Automotive Ceramics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 239: Automotive Ceramics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 240: Automotive Ceramics Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 241: Middle East Automotive Ceramics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: Middle East Automotive Ceramics Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 243: Automotive Ceramics Market in Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 244: Middle East Automotive Ceramics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 245: Automotive Ceramics Market in the Middle East: Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 246: Middle East Automotive Ceramics Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 247: Middle East Automotive Ceramics Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: Automotive Ceramics Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 249: Middle East Automotive Ceramics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 250: African Automotive Ceramics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 251: Automotive Ceramics Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 252: African Automotive Ceramics Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: Automotive Ceramics Market in Africa in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 254: Automotive Ceramics Historic Demand Patterns in Africa in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017

Table 255: African Automotive Ceramics Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 256: African Automotive Ceramics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 257: Automotive Ceramics Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 258: Automotive Ceramics Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION









1. 3M COMPANY



2. ADVANCED CERAMICS MANUFACTURING (ACM)



3. ALMATIS B.V.



4. AMERICAN ELEMENTS



5. ANOOP CERAMICS



6. APPLIED CERAMICS INC.



7. AREMCO PRODUCTS, INC.



8. BAIKOWSKI SA



9. BLUWHALE CERAMIC



10. C-MAC INTERNATIONAL LLC



11. CARBORUNDUM UNIVERSAL LIMITED



12. CERAMARET SA



13. CERAMIC PARTNER



14. CERAMTEC GMBH

CERAMTEC NORTH AMERICA CORP.



15. CERATEC TECHNICAL CERAMICS BV



16. COORSTEK INC.



17. CORNING, INC.



18. CVT GMBH & CO. KG



19. DAIICHI KIGENSO KAGAKU KOGYO CO.



20. DOCERAM GMBH



21. DONGGUAN ZHICHUAN PRECISION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.



22. DORST TECHNOLOGIES GMBH & CO., KG



23. DYSON TECHNICAL CERAMICS



24. ELAN TECHNOLOGY



25. ETI TECHNICAL CERAMICS



26. H.C. STARCK GMBH



27. HOGANAS AB



28. IBIDEN CO., LTD.



29. INDUSTRIEKERAMIK HOCHRHEIN GMBH



30. INMATEC TECHNOLOGIES GMBH



31. INNALOX BV



32. KG FRIDMAN AB



33. KYOCERA CORPORATION



34. LUXFER MEL TECHNOLOGIES



35. MARUWA CO., LTD.



36. MATERION CORPORATION



37. MCDANEL ADVANCED CERAMIC TECHNOLOGIES



38. MIKERON KFT



39. MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE MATERIALS, INC.



40. MORGAN THERMAL CERAMICS



41. MUROMACHI CHEMICALS INC.



42. NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.

NGK INSULATORS LTD.

NGK CERAMICS USA INC.



43. OERLIKON METCO



44. ORTECH ADVANCED CERAMICS



45. PAUL RAUSCHERT GMBH & CO., KG



46. PROTIQ GMBH



47. SAINT-GOBAIN PERFORMANCE CERAMICS & REFRACTORIES

NORTON ABRASIVES

SEPR - SAINT-GOBAIN ZIRPRO



48. SEMBACH GMBH & CO., KG.



49. SGL CARBON SE



50. SINOCEAN INDUSTRIAL LIMITED



51. SINOCERAMICS INC.



52. STEATIT S.R.O.



53. STEINBACH AG



54. STOCKMEIER HOLDING GMBH



55. SUPERIOR TECHNICAL CERAMICS CORPORATION (STC)



56. TEXERS INC.



57. TOSOH CORPORATION



58. VINAYAK TECHNO CERAMICS



59. XIAMEN INNOVACERA ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD.



60. XIAMEN UNIPRETEC CERAMIC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.



61. YIXING CERAMANY ENGINEERED CERAMICS CO., LTD.



62. ZIRCOA INC.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797964/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

