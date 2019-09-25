Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market Forecast 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global automotive chassis systems market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period. The infrastructural developments, technological advancements, increased demands for low-emission vehicles, and rising demands for automobiles, are the factors propelling the growth of the market.

MARKET INSIGHTS

There is an increase in the demand and production of automobiles which is propelling the automotive chassis systems market growth.The increasing adoption of electric vehicles due to stringent regulations by the governments with regards to emissions, is estimated to result in growth opportunities for the market.



The chassis used in electric vehicle differ from that of the motor powered vehicle.The increase in the production of lightweight automotive chassis systems due to the rising demands of fuel-efficient vehicles is expected to result in ample opportunities for the growth of the market.



Geopolitical turmoil and cost-related pressure from the consumer end pose as threats to the growth of the market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global automotive chassis systems market is evaluated based on the markets across the regions, such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of World. The increasing security concerns, demand for automotive accessories, increasing production of automobiles, and economic developments, are the factors driving the growth of the market across these regions.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The major companies in the region are ZF Friedrichshafen Ag, Continental Ag, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Schaeffler Ag, Magna International Inc., Gestamp Automoción S.A., Tower International, Inc., etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

2. HYUNDAI MOBIS CO. LTD.

3. ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG

4. TOWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.

5. SCHAEFFLER AG

6. MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

7. GESTAMP AUTOMOCIÓN S.A.

8. CONTINENTAL AG

9. BENTELER INTERNATIONAL AG

10. AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING INC

11. AISIN SEIKI CO. LTD.



