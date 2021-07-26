Global Automotive Chip Ecosystem Market Report 2021: Key Issues that Auto OEMs Face Pertaining to Chip Demand and Supply - Vertical Integration as a Long-term Solution

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Semiconductor Chip Shortage Crisis and Its Effects on the Automotive Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study takes a deep dive into the auto chip ecosystem and the best practices adopted by some OEMs to deal with the crisis; it also recommends risk mitigation strategies to handle future crises.

From an automotive and transportation standpoint, this study provides a global outlook of the ongoing crisis and analyzes its impact on OEMs, Tier I companies, and semiconductor manufacturers.

The rising trend of the electrification of vehicles has increased automakers' dependency on semiconductor chips, making them a critical component in new-gen cars. Toward the end of 2020, the global shortage of semiconductor chips forced many OEMs to temporarily suspend vehicle production or reduce the working shifts in their factories.

Leading OEMs such as Honda, Toyota, Ford, GM, and Nissan were among the few to adjust their factory operations. Substantial investments are being made in the semiconductor industry on a global scale; this is being done to ramp-up semiconductor chip production to meet the growing demand from the auto industry and to strengthen local production.

This study provides an overview of the global automotive semiconductor chip industry; examines chip manufacturers and the role they play in this industry; and analyzes the ongoing chip shortage crisis.

The study elucidates the key issues that auto OEMs face pertaining to chip demand and supply. It also examines the current state of the market and discusses market participants' plans to adapt to the changes in technology, particularly in terms of chip dependence, system design, and supply chains.

By providing a comprehensive overview of the industry from multiple perspectives, this research service seeks to:

Capture the current market scenario

Identify the major manufacturers and consumers of chips

Understand the chip shortage crisis and how can it be solved

Comprehend and analyze the current scale and effects of the crisis

Identify OEM risk mitigation strategies and best practices

Key Issues Addressed

What is the current state of the industry/market?

Which factors and trends are fueling the auto chip shortage and leading to an industry-wide crisis?

What is the extent of the impact on the various stakeholders in the value chain?

Who are the major semiconductor chip suppliers?

What strategies are the leading OEMs following, that is, the ones least impacted by the ongoing chip shortage?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Semiconductor Chip Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Global Automotive Semiconductor Chip Market - A Snapshot

Snapshot of the Current State of the Market

Increasing Use of Electronics in the Automotive Industry

Automotive Semiconductor Chip Value Chain

3. The Current State of Affairs - The Scope and the Extent of the Crisis

The Global Automotive Semiconductor Chip Shortage - An Ongoing Crisis

How and When the Global Chip Shortage Crisis Began - A Timeline

Impact of the Semiconductor Chip Shortage on the Automotive Industry

4. Disruptions in the Global Automotive Semiconductor Chip Supply Chain

Factors Affecting Semiconductor Chip Supply to Automotive OEMs

Pandemic-induced Border Shutdowns and Their Impact

OEM and Chip Suppliers' Inventory, Demand, and Supply Chain Mismanagement

Weather Factors - The Texas Winter Storm

Other Special Circumstances - The Fire Outbreak at the Renesas Factory

Disruptions to Air and Sea Freight

5. Global Automotive Semiconductor Chip Supply Network - An Overview

End-market Exposure of the Major Automotive Semiconductor Chip Suppliers

Key Regions for Automotive Semiconductor Chip Manufacturing

Key Manufacturers and Their Customers - The United States

Key Manufacturers and Their Customers - Europe

Key Manufacturers and Their Customers - Japan

Key Manufacturers and Their Customers - Taiwan

Key Manufacturers and Their Customers - South Korea

Key Manufacturers and Their Customers - China

Automotive Supply Chain Bottlenecks Caused by Major Foundries

New Investments and M&As

6. Impact Analysis of the Chip Shortage Crisis and Industry Best Practices

Impact of the Semiconductor Chip Shortage on Vehicle Production

Impact of the Semiconductor Chip Shortage on Automotive Industry Revenue Generation

Overview - Impact of the Chip Shortage on OEMs ( North America )

) Overview - Impact of the Chip Shortage on OEMs ( Europe )

) OEM Impact Analysis

Volkswagen

Honda

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi

Stellantis

Ford

GM

Toyota Thrives While Other Companies Languish

Hyundai-Kia Purchased Chips While Others Companies Did Not

The Tesla Element - An Effective Business Model?

7. Mitigation Strategies and the Way Forward

The Chip Shortage - It is Not an Individual Crisis; It is an Industry Crisis

The Chip Shortage - Necessitating a Change in the Automotive Industry

Structural Changes in Semiconductor Chip Procurement

Business Continuity Plans to Overcome Disruptions

Vertical Integration as a Long-term Solution

8. Growth Opportunity Universe - Automotive Semiconductor Chip Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Manufacturing Capacity Expansion and Demand Management Optimization

Growth Opportunity 2: Auto Semiconductor Chip Crisis Dictates Need for In-depth Industry Collaboration

Growth Opportunity 3: Impact of the Chip Shortage Crisis on Vehicle Production and Sales

9. List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned

Ford

GM

Honda

Hyundai-Kia

Nissan

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi

Stellantis

Tesla

Toyota

Volkswagen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vtqoxa

