Global Automotive Climate Control System Market Research Report - Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate control in automotive is mean to provide comfortable sitting environment inside the vehicles. Over the last few years, the increase in the use of air condition in automotive has pushed the demand for automotive climate control in the global market. Automotive climate control is mainly refers as the integrated HVAC system in vehicles. Now a days, almost every vehicle is coming up with HVAC system either manually or automatically. Over the years, the global market has seen a constant rising in the demand for automotive across the globe, where China and the US have hold the tag of highest number of passenger as well as commercial vehicles. Moreover, the demand for HVAC in these regions is much higher than other regions. Due to these factors, the market has seen a rising demand for automotive climate control which is expected to rise during the forecasted period. Additionally, the increasing need of comfortability, changing preferences and life style, rapid urbanization, emerging economies and other several factors have led the growth of global automotive climate control market. As per the analysis, the global automotive climate control market is expected to reach USD 24,853.4 million with a CAGR of 14.92% during the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05376963



Market Research Future has segmented the global automotive climate control market into technology, application and region. On the basis of technology, the market has been divided into automatic and manual technology. As per the market analysis, automatic technology is expected to rule the market during forecasted period. Whereas on the basis of application, the market has been divided into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. However, passenger cars segment have generated highest revenue and become the ruling market on the basis of application. Geographically, the market has been divided into for major regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific has come up as the leading region in terms of revenue. Highest number of sales in passenger as well as commercial vehicle and impact of Chinese and Indian economy have propelled the APAC market. However, North America and Europe are considerably the second and third leading regions.



The prominent players in the automotive climate control market include Delphi Automotive, Denso, Mahle Behr, Hanon Systems, Valeo SA, Sanden Holdings, Keihin Corporation, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Japanese Climate Systems Corporation, Visteon and others.

The report for Global Automotive Climate Control Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05376963



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-climate-control-system-market-research-report---forecast-to-2023-300631519.html