Global Automotive Coatings Market Analysis/Opportunity Report 2023: Autonomous Vehicles, Digitization, and Color Trends to Boost Growth Potential for Coatings OEMs - Forecasts to 2029

This study assesses the present status of and future prospects for the global automotive coatings market. It considers the market volume and revenue generation from 2019 to 2029, recording revenues at the manufacturer level.

The total market is broken down into the OEM and refinish coatings segments. The analysis covers key trends in eCoats, primers, basecoats, and clear coats in the OEM segment. In the refinish segment, the product types discussed are undercoats, basecoats, clear coats, and thinners/hardeners.

Epoxy, polyesters, acrylics, and polyurethane chemistries used in OEM and refinish segments are also analyzed. Regional trends and dynamics across the four geographies (the Americas; Europe; Asia-Pacific; and the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia [MEASA]) are discussed.

Similar to most coating markets, the trends around solvent and water-borne coatings in automotive and the opportunities for powder coatings in the OEM segment are major discussion points and covered in this analysis.

Key Issues Addressed:

What are the key automotive coating types, chemistries, and technologies for both OEM and refinish applications?

What are the dynamics influencing the automotive coatings market for both OEM and refinish applications?

What are the trends in technology development and the adoption of individual coatings for specific applications?

What are the key factors driving and restraining growth in the market for both OEM and refinish applications?

What are the growth opportunities for the different automotive coatings?

Who are the key participants in the market?

What are the regional and product trends in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Coatings Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Geographic Scope

Segmentation

Market Definitions

Value Chain - Automotive OEM Coatings Market

Value Chain - Automotive Refinish Coatings Market

Key Value Chain Takeaways for the Automotive OEM and Refinish Coatings Markets

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Volume Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Volume and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Color Trends

Color Trends - PPG Industries

Color Trends - BASF SE

Color Trends - Axalta

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Automotive OEM Coatings

Segment Overview and Introduction

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Impact of Drivers and Restraints on Volume and Revenue Growth (Forecast Assumptions)

Automotive Industry Trends

Coatings Market Trends

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Impact of COVID-19 on Volume and Revenue Forecasts

Forecast Analysis

What Actually Happened in the Automotive Industry

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Regional Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Volume Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Technology Type

Volume Forecast by Technology Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Technology Type

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Automotive Refinish Coatings

Segment Overview and Introduction

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Summary of the Drivers and Restraints (Forecast Assumptions)

Automotive Industry Trends

Coating Market Trends

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Impact of COVID-19 on Volume and Revenue Forecasts

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Regional Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Volume Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Technology Type

Volume Forecast by Technology Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Technology Type

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Develop Coatings that Support Robotic Application

Growth Opportunity 2: Offer Next-generation Coating Technologies in Line with Automotive Industry Dynamics

Growth Opportunity 3: Acquire Complementary Businesses

Growth Opportunity 4: Offer Digital Services to OEM and Refinish Customers

Growth Opportunity 5: Benefit from Price Pressure on Body Shop Suppliers

6. Next Steps

