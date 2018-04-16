NEW YORK, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Automotive Cockpit Electronics



The automotive electronics market includes all the electronic components of a modern-day automobile such as interior components (which include cockpit electronics), powertrain components, engine control components, and vehicle lighting and safety systems.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market to grow at a CAGR of 16.06% during the period 2017-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the automotive cockpit electronics includes audio systems, information displays, instrument clusters, head up displays, infotainment systems, and telematics solutions



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

Bosch

Continental

Delphi

HARMAN

Magneti Marelli

Visteon

Market driver

• Economies of scale derived from consumer electronics segment to rationalize cost structures in automotive electronics space

Market challenge

• In-vehicle technologies: Source of distraction for drivers.

Market trend

• Automotive gesture recognition system.

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



