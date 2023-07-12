Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market Expected to Reach $54 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Demand for Infotainment & Navigation Systems

DUBLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Cockpit Electronics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Automotive Cockpit Electronics estimated at US$28.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$54 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Infotainment & Navigation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$18.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Information Display segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR



The Automotive Cockpit Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Vehicle Electronification Trends Aid Cockpit Electronics Market Sustain the Momentum

Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics (In US$) Per Vehicle for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030

Emphasis on Electric Vehicles to Fuel Robust Demand

Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021

Autonomous Vehicles: Another Growth Vertical for Cockpit Electronics

Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology Penetration Timeline

Connected Cars Solidify the Relevance of Integrated Cockpit Electronics

Global Number of Connected Cars Shipped (In 000 Units) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Rising Interest in HUDs to Underpin Revenue Growth

Augmented Reality Enabled Futuristic HUDs Seek Role

Increasing Demand for On-Board Infotainment & Navigation Systems Bodes Well

Modern Infotainment Systems Enable Differentiated In-Vehicle Experience

Growing Reliability of In-Car Internet & Networking to Fuel Demand for Infotainment Systems

Advanced On-Board Infotainment Systems Make Their Way Into the Market

Evolving Role of V2X to Further Enhance the Importance of Cockpit Electronics

Cockpit Electronics Becomes Relevant in Electronic Toll Collection

Telematics: Key Cockpit System in Modern Automotive Vehicles

Global Automotive Telematics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

ITS Spurs Demand for Embedded Telematics ECU

Smartphones Incorporate Additional Convenience in Cockpit Electronic Systems

Smartphone Apps Improve Usability of Cockpit Systems

5G Cellular Connectivity to Widen Addressable Market for Cockpit Electronics

New Generation Software Tools Widen Market Prospects

Global Automotive Infotainment System Sales by Operating System (in 000 Units) for the Years 2013, 2017 and 2022

Global % Breakdown of Number of Cars Running on Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto for the years 2017 and 2022

Advancements in Semiconductor Technology Rev Up Market Opportunities

Global Automotive Semiconductor Market (In US$ Million) by Application Area for the Years 2017, 2022 and 2025

Evolution in HMI Technology Instigates Amendments to Cockpit Electronics Design

Global Market for HMI Solutions (In US$ Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 and 2022

Instrument Panels and Control Panels Witness Design Enhancements

