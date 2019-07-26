Global Automotive Components Research Outlook Report 2019-2024 with Profiles of 3M, AkzoNobel NV, Ametek Inc., BASF Corp., and Clariant AG
The Report Includes:
- A brief general outlook and a holistic overview of the global market for automotive components
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Assessment of key trends related to technology, industry, and regional factors that shape and influence the overall analytics industry
- Outlining details of manufacturers and developers of automotive components driven mainly by miniaturization and increased the functionality with greater performance, and how they are increasingly used in industries such as automotive, medical electronics, aerospace, and defense
- Information on government regulations, environmental concerns, current trends and technological updates that can shape future marketplace in this ever-expanding market
- A patent analysis covering all major categories
- Company profiles of major global players within the industry, including 3M, AkzoNobel NV, Ametek Inc., BASF Corp., and Clariant AG
The automotive component industry is characterized by a high level of diversity, creativity, and flexibility. It includes technological solutions ranging from commercially viable and mass-produced automotive products to experimental technologies that are in the early stages of being transferred from academic and private research institutions and consortiums to viable profit-seeking enterprises.
The automotive industry is shifting towards electric powertrain due to the increasing government regulations over fuel emission vehicles and increasing interest from customers towards BEV's and HEV's.
The usage of advanced technologies such as sensors, battery management systems, advanced driver assistance systems, head-up displays, and automotive coatings would impact the automotive industry positively. For instance, the global automotive sensor industry is characterized by the increasing amount of electronic content in vehicles, especially for power train and safety sensors. The sensor industry is expected to experience robust growth due to mandatory emission regulations and automotive electronics, as well as the development of potential applications toward enhanced comfort, safety, air conditioning, humidity, and climate controls.
The automotive components included in this report are electric motors for electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicle components. Components for hybrid electric vehicles will experience continuous market growth with three factors driving worldwide market development. First, European (ACEA), Korean (KAMA), and Japanese (JAMA) automotive manufacturers are working towards emission reduction. This is a result of voluntary commitments as well as current and future emissions laws (especially regarding CO2 emission). Secondly, further environmental protection issues, such as those regarding particle emissions, will play an increasingly important role. Finally, the added value that hybrid vehicles can offer through improved driving dynamics without increased energy consumption is a decisive factor.
Another trend observed in the industry. Over the past few years, buyers' growing concern about automotive safety has resulted in increased demand for advanced safety features, particularly for midpriced vehicles. The overall dynamics of the global automotive industry is changing at a rapid pace. These vehicles have been designed and manufactured following buyers' preferences, in addition to being equipped with basic components. Companies such as Continental AG and Autoliv are entering into partnerships with OEMs to develop and manufacture low-cost assistance systems. This, in turn, helps manufacturers reduce the price of ADAS and attain economies of scale. As this takes place, the implementation of ADAS in low-cost cars will increase in the coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Background
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Automotive Industry Outlook
- Current Trends in the Automotive Component Industry
- Increased Adoption in Various Levels of Automotive Manufacturing
- Decreasing Battery Prices Boost the Sale of Electric Vehicles
- Rising Number of Alternative Fuel Vehicles Fuels the Growth of Automotive Components
- Tax Incentives and Regulatory Assistance for Plug-in Hybrid Electric and Battery Electric Vehicles (PHEV's and BEV's)
- Intense Competition in the Automotive Component Industry
- Technical Challenges in Designing Completely Reliable Battery Management Systems
- Upcoming Technologies
- Developments in Automotive Sensors
- Developments in Automobile Electronics
- Developments in Automobile Sensor Technologies
Chapter 4 Automotive Materials and Global Markets
- Introduction
- Automotive Composites
- High-Strength Steel
- Aluminum
- Titanium
- Magnesium
- Plastics
- Metal Matrix Composites
- Hybrid Materials
- Polymer Composites' Share of Automotive Lightweight Materials Consumption
- Automotive Engineering Resins and Polymer Alloys/Blends
- Under-The-Hood Segment
- Auto Exteriors
- Regulatory Aspects of Plastic Automotive Glazing
- Automotive Interior Segment
- Materials
- Automotive Market Summary
- Adhesives in Automobile Applications
- Adhesives in Car Bodywork Construction
- Adhesives in Bonding Panes of Glass into Car Bodywork
- Adhesives in Electronic Part Bonding
Chapter 5 Automotive Components and Global Markets
- Global Market for HUDs in Automobiles, by Component
- Global Market for Automotive HUDs
- Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS), by Type of Component
- Parking Assistance Systems
- Adaptive Front Lighting Systems
- Blind Spot Detection
- Advanced Emergency Braking Systems (AEBS)
- Collision Warning Systems
- Electronic Stability Control
- Driver Drowsiness Alert
- Traffic Sign Recognition Market
- Lane Departure Warning Systems
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Others
- Sensors for Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS)
- Radar ADAS Sensors
- Image ADAS Sensors
- Laser ADAS Sensors
- Ultrasonic ADAS Sensors
- Infrared ADAS Sensors
- Automotive Sensors, by Functionality
- Global Market for Rotational Motion Sensors, by Type
- Global Market for Angular and Linear Position Sensors, by Type
- Global Market for Chemical and Gas Sensors, by Type
- Global Market for Accelerometers, by Type
- Global Market for Pressure Sensors, by Type
- Global Market for Mass Airflow Sensors, by Type
- Global Market for Temperature Sensors, by Type
- Global Market for Image and Vision Sensors, by Type
- Global Market for Radar and LIDAR Sensors, by Type
- Global Market for IoT Sensors, by Type
- Global Market for Other Varieties of Sensors, by Type
- Automotive Battery Mangement System, by Battery Type
- Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries
- Other Batteries
- Global Market for Vehicle Paints and Coatings
Chapter 6 Automotive Component Markets for Electric Vehicles
- Introduction
- Global Market for Components Used in Hybrid Electric Vehicles
- Engines
- Batteries and Battery Software
- Motors
- Generators
- Continuously Variable Transmissions (CVT's)
- Ultracapacitors
- IGBT Inverters
- Electronic Control Units
- Integrated Power Units
- High-Voltage Wiring
- Electric Compressors for HVAC
- Electric Power Steering
- Regenerative Braking
- Other Components of Hybrid Electric Vehicles
- Global Market for Components Used in Hybrid Electric Vehicles, by Type of Vehicles
- Mild Hybrids
- Full Hybrid
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
