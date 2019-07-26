Global Automotive Components Research Outlook Report 2019-2024 with Profiles of 3M, AkzoNobel NV, Ametek Inc., BASF Corp., and Clariant AG

DUBLIN, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Components: A Research Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Report Includes:

A brief general outlook and a holistic overview of the global market for automotive components

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Assessment of key trends related to technology, industry, and regional factors that shape and influence the overall analytics industry

Outlining details of manufacturers and developers of automotive components driven mainly by miniaturization and increased the functionality with greater performance, and how they are increasingly used in industries such as automotive, medical electronics, aerospace, and defense

Information on government regulations, environmental concerns, current trends and technological updates that can shape future marketplace in this ever-expanding market

A patent analysis covering all major categories

Company profiles of major global players within the industry, including 3M , AkzoNobel NV, Ametek Inc., BASF Corp., and Clariant AG

The automotive component industry is characterized by a high level of diversity, creativity, and flexibility. It includes technological solutions ranging from commercially viable and mass-produced automotive products to experimental technologies that are in the early stages of being transferred from academic and private research institutions and consortiums to viable profit-seeking enterprises.



The automotive industry is shifting towards electric powertrain due to the increasing government regulations over fuel emission vehicles and increasing interest from customers towards BEV's and HEV's.



The usage of advanced technologies such as sensors, battery management systems, advanced driver assistance systems, head-up displays, and automotive coatings would impact the automotive industry positively. For instance, the global automotive sensor industry is characterized by the increasing amount of electronic content in vehicles, especially for power train and safety sensors. The sensor industry is expected to experience robust growth due to mandatory emission regulations and automotive electronics, as well as the development of potential applications toward enhanced comfort, safety, air conditioning, humidity, and climate controls.



The automotive components included in this report are electric motors for electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicle components. Components for hybrid electric vehicles will experience continuous market growth with three factors driving worldwide market development. First, European (ACEA), Korean (KAMA), and Japanese (JAMA) automotive manufacturers are working towards emission reduction. This is a result of voluntary commitments as well as current and future emissions laws (especially regarding CO2 emission). Secondly, further environmental protection issues, such as those regarding particle emissions, will play an increasingly important role. Finally, the added value that hybrid vehicles can offer through improved driving dynamics without increased energy consumption is a decisive factor.



Another trend observed in the industry. Over the past few years, buyers' growing concern about automotive safety has resulted in increased demand for advanced safety features, particularly for midpriced vehicles. The overall dynamics of the global automotive industry is changing at a rapid pace. These vehicles have been designed and manufactured following buyers' preferences, in addition to being equipped with basic components. Companies such as Continental AG and Autoliv are entering into partnerships with OEMs to develop and manufacture low-cost assistance systems. This, in turn, helps manufacturers reduce the price of ADAS and attain economies of scale. As this takes place, the implementation of ADAS in low-cost cars will increase in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Background

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Automotive Industry Outlook

Current Trends in the Automotive Component Industry

Increased Adoption in Various Levels of Automotive Manufacturing

Decreasing Battery Prices Boost the Sale of Electric Vehicles

Rising Number of Alternative Fuel Vehicles Fuels the Growth of Automotive Components

Tax Incentives and Regulatory Assistance for Plug-in Hybrid Electric and Battery Electric Vehicles (PHEV's and BEV's)

Intense Competition in the Automotive Component Industry

Technical Challenges in Designing Completely Reliable Battery Management Systems

Upcoming Technologies

Developments in Automotive Sensors

Developments in Automobile Electronics

Developments in Automobile Sensor Technologies

Chapter 4 Automotive Materials and Global Markets

Introduction

Automotive Composites

High-Strength Steel

Aluminum

Titanium

Magnesium

Plastics

Metal Matrix Composites

Hybrid Materials

Polymer Composites' Share of Automotive Lightweight Materials Consumption

Automotive Engineering Resins and Polymer Alloys/Blends

Under-The-Hood Segment

Auto Exteriors

Regulatory Aspects of Plastic Automotive Glazing

Automotive Interior Segment

Materials

Automotive Market Summary

Adhesives in Automobile Applications

Adhesives in Car Bodywork Construction

Adhesives in Bonding Panes of Glass into Car Bodywork

Adhesives in Electronic Part Bonding

Chapter 5 Automotive Components and Global Markets

Global Market for HUDs in Automobiles, by Component

Global Market for Automotive HUDs

Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS), by Type of Component

Parking Assistance Systems

Adaptive Front Lighting Systems

Blind Spot Detection

Advanced Emergency Braking Systems (AEBS)

Collision Warning Systems

Electronic Stability Control

Driver Drowsiness Alert

Traffic Sign Recognition Market

Lane Departure Warning Systems

Adaptive Cruise Control

Others

Sensors for Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS)

Radar ADAS Sensors

Image ADAS Sensors

Laser ADAS Sensors

Ultrasonic ADAS Sensors

Infrared ADAS Sensors

Automotive Sensors, by Functionality

Global Market for Rotational Motion Sensors, by Type

Global Market for Angular and Linear Position Sensors, by Type

Global Market for Chemical and Gas Sensors, by Type

Global Market for Accelerometers, by Type

Global Market for Pressure Sensors, by Type

Global Market for Mass Airflow Sensors, by Type

Global Market for Temperature Sensors, by Type

Global Market for Image and Vision Sensors, by Type

Global Market for Radar and LIDAR Sensors, by Type

Global Market for IoT Sensors, by Type

Global Market for Other Varieties of Sensors, by Type

Automotive Battery Mangement System, by Battery Type

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries

Other Batteries

Global Market for Vehicle Paints and Coatings

Chapter 6 Automotive Component Markets for Electric Vehicles

Introduction

Global Market for Components Used in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Engines

Batteries and Battery Software

Motors

Generators

Continuously Variable Transmissions (CVT's)

Ultracapacitors

IGBT Inverters

Electronic Control Units

Integrated Power Units

High-Voltage Wiring

Electric Compressors for HVAC

Electric Power Steering

Regenerative Braking

Other Components of Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Global Market for Components Used in Hybrid Electric Vehicles, by Type of Vehicles

Mild Hybrids

Full Hybrid

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Automotive Companies

3M

ABB Ltd.

Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corp.

Advanced Sensors Calibration Gmbh

Advanced Composites Inc.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Akzonobel Nv

Alphabet Inc.

Allegro Microsystems Llc

Alps Electric Co. Ltd.

American Electronic Components Inc.

American Sensor Technologies Inc.

Ametek Inc.

Analog Devices Inc.

Applied Technology Associates

Aptiv Plc

Asian Paints Ltd.

Audi Ag

BAE Systems

BASF Corp.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Ag

Becker Industrial Coatings Ltd.

Borgwarner Beru Systems Gmbh

Broadcom Corp.

Buhler Group (Nanotechnology)

BYD Co. Ltd.

California Products Corp.

China Automotive Systems Inc.

Clariant Ag

Continental Automotive Electronics Llc

Continental Ag

Crossbow Technology Inc.

CTS Corp.

Daimler Ag

Dai Nippon Toryo

Delphi Corp.

Denso Corp.

Dow Corning Corp.

Dupont Russian Coatings Llc

Eaton Corp. Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co.

Ford Motor Company

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

GE Measurement & Control Solutions

Geveko Markings Sweden Ab

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Hella Gmbh & Co. Kgaa

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Honeywell Sensing & Controls

Hyundai Mobis

Johnson Controls Inc.

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Kia Motors

Littelfuse Inc.

LG Chem, Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Mobileye N.V.

Morgan Advanced Materials And Technology

Microchip Technology Inc.

Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

Nissan

NXP Semiconductors

Omron Corp.

Panasonic Automotive Systems Co. Of America

Peugeot Citroen

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Renault

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Rockwell Collins

RPM International Inc.

Saab Group

Samsung Sdi Co., Ltd.

Siemens Ag

ST Microelectronics

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Tesla, Inc.

Teledyne Optech Inc.

Texas Instruments

Thales Group

Toray Industries Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Toyota Motor Corp.

TT Electronics Plc

Valspar Corp.

Volkswagen Group

Yazaki Corp.

Yung-Chi Paint And Varnish Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen Ag



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s9uaik

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

