Global Automotive Connector Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $103.92 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.7%

The global automotive connector market is expected to record a value of US$103.92 billion, growing at a CAGR of 12.70%, for the time period of 2023-2027.

Factors such as accelerating sales of autonomous cars, growing digital ad spending in automotive industry, upsurge in millennial population, rising developments in Europe connector market, surging urbanization and increase in safety concerns among consumers would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by reliability concerns in automotive connectors. A few notable trends may include rising demand for in-car entertainment, growing demand for electric vehicles and growth in car glass market.

Based on application, the global market was dominated by the general automotive connectors, owing to the growing sophistication of automotive sensors and infotainment systems. Based on vehicle type, the global market was dominated by passenger cars, due to the various product innovations such as adaptive front lighting, cruise control, park assistance and departure warning systems.

The fastest growing regional market was China, due to the rise in production of advanced vehicles such as autonomous cars and heavy-duty vehicles. Also, owing to the availability of raw materials, advanced manufacturing facilities and low cost workers, China has become a major exporter of numerous auto components across the world.

