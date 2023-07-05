Global Automotive Connector Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $103.92 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.7%

News provided by

Research and Markets

05 Jul, 2023, 12:30 ET

DUBLIN, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Connector Market (2023-2027)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive connector market is expected to record a value of US$103.92 billion, growing at a CAGR of 12.70%, for the time period of 2023-2027.

Factors such as accelerating sales of autonomous cars, growing digital ad spending in automotive industry, upsurge in millennial population, rising developments in Europe connector market, surging urbanization and increase in safety concerns among consumers would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by reliability concerns in automotive connectors. A few notable trends may include rising demand for in-car entertainment, growing demand for electric vehicles and growth in car glass market.

Based on application, the global market was dominated by the general automotive connectors, owing to the growing sophistication of automotive sensors and infotainment systems. Based on vehicle type, the global market was dominated by passenger cars, due to the various product innovations such as adaptive front lighting, cruise control, park assistance and departure warning systems.

The fastest growing regional market was China, due to the rise in production of advanced vehicles such as autonomous cars and heavy-duty vehicles. Also, owing to the availability of raw materials, advanced manufacturing facilities and low cost workers, China has become a major exporter of numerous auto components across the world.

Companies Mentioned

  • Sumitomo Electric Industries
  • Aptiv
  • TE Connectivity
  • Amphenol
  • Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.
  • Hirose Electric Group

Scope of the report:

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global automotive connector market.
  • The major regional markets (China, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and ROW) have been analyzed.
  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Automotive Connector Market by Value

3.2 Global Automotive Connector Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Automotive Connector Market by Application

3.3.1 Global General Automotive Connector Market by Value

3.3.2 Global General Automotive Connector Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Car Glazing Connector Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Car Glazing Connector Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Electric Vehicle Connector Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Electric Vehicle Connector Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 Global Electric Power Assisted Steering Connector Market by Value

3.3.8 Global Electric Power Assisted Steering Connector Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Automotive Connector Market by Vehicle Type

3.4.1 Global Passenger Vehicles Connector Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Passenger Vehicles Connector Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Commercial Vehicles Connector Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Commercial Vehicles Connector Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Automotive Connector Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Accelerating Sales of Autonomous Cars

5.1.2 Growing Digital Ad Spending in Automotive Industry

5.1.3 Upsurge in Millennial Population

5.1.4 Rising Developments in Europe Connector Market

5.1.5 Surging Urbanization

5.1.6 Increase in Safety Concerns among Consumers

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Rising Demand for In-car Entertainment

5.2.2 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles

5.2.3 Growth in Car Glass Market

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Reliability Concerns in Automotive Connectors

6. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j7hxnk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Human Augmentation in Healthcare Market Report 2023: Magnetic Encoders Allow the Building of 'Life-Changing' Exoskeletons

Global Bacterial Therapeutics Market Analysis Report 2023: Technology, The Evolving Landscape, & The Unmet Needs

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.