Global Automotive Connectors Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $21.95 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.4%

DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Connectors Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive connectors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.4% to reach $21.95 billion by 2030 from $14.17 billion in 2023.

Companies Mentioned

Amphenol Corporation

Aptiv (Formerly Delphi Automotive PLC)

ERNI International AG

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd

Hu Lane Associate Inc.

Japan Aviation Electronics

Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

Molex Incorporated

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

TE Connectivity

Yazaki Corporation

This report on global automotive connectors market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global automotive connectors market by segmenting the market based on product type, connection type, application, system type, vehicle type, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the automotive connectors market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Awareness for Eco-Friendly Vehicles

Technological Advancements in the Automotive Industry

Rising Safety Concerns

Challenges

Scarcity of Skilled Workforce

Lack of Standard Protocols

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

Printed Circuit Board

Integrated Circuit

Radio Frequency

Fiber Optics

Others

by Connection Type

Wire to Wire Connection

Wire to Board Connection

Board to Board Connection

by Application

Powertrain

Body Wiring & Power Distribution

Safety and Security

Comfort, Convenience, and Entertainment (CCE)

Navigation & Instrumentation

by System Type

Sealed Connector System

Unsealed Connector System

by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ygo2z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets