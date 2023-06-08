Global Automotive Connectors Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $21.95 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.4%

08 Jun, 2023, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Connectors Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive connectors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.4% to reach $21.95 billion by 2030 from $14.17 billion in 2023.
Companies Mentioned
- Amphenol Corporation
- Aptiv (Formerly Delphi Automotive PLC)
- ERNI International AG
- Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd
- Hu Lane Associate Inc.
- Japan Aviation Electronics
- Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd.
- Kyocera Corporation
- Molex Incorporated
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- TE Connectivity
- Yazaki Corporation
This report on global automotive connectors market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global automotive connectors market by segmenting the market based on product type, connection type, application, system type, vehicle type, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the automotive connectors market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Awareness for Eco-Friendly Vehicles
- Technological Advancements in the Automotive Industry
- Rising Safety Concerns
Challenges
- Scarcity of Skilled Workforce
- Lack of Standard Protocols
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product Type
- Printed Circuit Board
- Integrated Circuit
- Radio Frequency
- Fiber Optics
- Others
by Connection Type
- Wire to Wire Connection
- Wire to Board Connection
- Board to Board Connection
by Application
- Powertrain
- Body Wiring & Power Distribution
- Safety and Security
- Comfort, Convenience, and Entertainment (CCE)
- Navigation & Instrumentation
by System Type
- Sealed Connector System
- Unsealed Connector System
by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
- Electric Vehicles
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
