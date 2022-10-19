Global Automotive Control Panel Market Report 2022-2026 - Smart Cars Loaded With Comfort & Convenience Features Expand the Addressable Market Opportunity

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Control Panel - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automotive Control Panel Market to Reach $106.4 Billion by 2026

The global market for Automotive Control Panel estimated at US$80 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$106.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period.

Electric Window, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6% CAGR, while growth in the Rotary Switch segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR. Automotive control panels or dashboards continue to be an integral component of vehicles and represent a panel set in the central console of the automobile.

Generally located in front of a driver, the control panel is intended to display control and instrumentation for vehicle operation. Automotive control panel features a number of gauges that work together and display desirable information to ensure seamless operations and enhanced safety.

Some of the typical components of a control panel include speedometer, odometer, tachometer, gear display, fuel gauge, turn signal indicator and active system lights. While speedometer displays vehicle speed in specific units, odometer shows the total distance traveled by a vehicle in its lifetime.

Tachometer displays the rotation count per minute for the engine. Drivers consider fuel gauge for gaining information about the fuel remaining in the tank, while turn signal indicators are flashed to indicate a turn or hazard. In addition, active system lights inform users of parts that are activated, including an open door or trunk.

Car makers today are exploring different formats, sizes and configurations associated with these control panels. The Tesla boasts an advanced iPad-like infotainment unit within the center console along with a digital display unit behind the wheel. Some of the leading car companies are paying more attention to various combinations of head-up displays and physical screens to make their dashboards more informative.

Upcoming car models are anticipated to come integrated with multiple screens on dashboards. Tesla Motors` 2020 Model S comes with a futuristic digital dashboard with an LED display intended to provide users with different types of data. The multi-functional display features odometer, speedometer, battery life, and energy efficiency rating.

The digital control panel displays a 2D map along with live animation and navigation instructions. Some of the digital dashboards incorporated into latest car models are intended to deliver vehicle statistics with convenience and safety. Further advances in this direction are anticipated to equip upcoming car models with digital control panels that score high in terms of functionality as well as aesthetics.

Digital dashboards with LCDs feature touchscreen operation and provide different parameters like engine RPM, vehicle speed, engine temperature and oil pressure along with battery charging, remaining fuel and real-time feedback. LCD displays are an impressive addition to digital control panels and display different types of information through dedicated software.

The increasing appeal of digital control panel can be attributed to its ability to deliver precise information in comparison to analog options while providing automakers with a compelling solution to achieve space savings. Small LCD or LED arrangement is capable of presenting data to a decimal format and cycling different datasets with the press of a single button.

The ability of digital control panels to perform a job faster and better is prompting an increasing number of car makers to part ways with analog versions that consume valuable space with different gauges. A single digital display can provide drivers with information regarding various parameters like tire pressure, air-fuel ratio, oil pressure, fuel/air pressure, turbo boost and water temperature. The idea of digital car dashboards is also gaining traction with availability of sophisticated display technologies, including LCDs and high-resolution displays.

These displays have experienced notable changes and evolution before yielding fully-customizable digital control panels. Latest versions of these dashboards allow users to get desired information on the screen, including blind spot camera view, information about connected phone and navigation aid. The customization has played an important role in reducing driver distraction, resulting in enhanced safety.

These panels are witnessing high uptake among car makers as they allow manufacturers to consider same hardware in various models while ensuring desired level of differentiation. Head-up displays used in cars augment analog gauges with digital readout on windshield glass. Digital control panels are benefitting from availability of software-driven panels that convey information on the display panel. These digital control panels present information as text messages, numeric parameters and graphical gauges.

In contrast to traditional electromechanical panels, these highly interactive displays exhibit enhanced flexibility and versatility. In the recent years, an increasing number of car models have been introduced with next-generation LDC screen panels. Some of these models rely heavily on digital speedometers as analog versions are unable to keep up with rev changes. Digital car dashboards are poised to maintain their increasing relevance and become an indispensable part of new car models.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Rapidly Evolving Electronic and Electrified Future of Mobility Pushes up Importance of HMI, Setting the Foundation for the Growth of Automotive Control Panels

Growing Vehicle Electrification Expands the Opportunity for Developing More Innovative Control Panel Designs

Growing in Parallel to the Importance of Electronics in Cars is the Significance of Dynamic and Innovative Control Panels & Components

Supply Chains Tightens Once Gain, Bracing for the Widening Economic Storm Being Brewed by the Russia-Ukraine War

The Military & Defense Industry Emerges as the Sole Beneficiary of the War

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 81 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Automotive Control Panel: Definition & Importance

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 81 Featured)

ACTIA GROUP

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.

C&K

Calsonic Kansei Corporation (Marelli)

Carling Technologies, Inc.

Continental AG

EAO AG

Eaton Corporation

Eissmann Automotive Deutschland GmbH

Faurecia SA

HELLA

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Johnson Electric

JP Minda (JPM) Group

Judco Manufacturing, Inc.

KOSTAL Automotive Electrical Systems

Lear Corporation

Littelfuse, Inc.

LS Automotive Technologies

Preh GmbH

Rees, Inc.

Toyodenso Co., Ltd.

Valeo SA ( France ).

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With Market Fortunes Linked to the Automotive Industry, It Pays to Understand Where the Automotive Industry is Heading in 2022 & Beyond

Recap of COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry in 2020

Several Downsides Marr Outlook for 2022

Semiconductor Chip Shortages & Its Induced Production Woes Add to Market Nervousness

As Automobile Production Recovery Slips On the Original Forecasts, Hit By Chip Shortage Woes, Uncertainty Rips Through the Supply Chain

Russia-Ukraine War Has the Automotive Industry on Edge

Smart Cars Loaded With Comfort & Convenience Features Expand the Addressable Market Opportunity for Control Panels

Feature Rich Smart Cars Spur the Need for Easy-to-Use & Safe Control Panels & Special Function Switches

Digital Dashboards/Control Panels Become Mainstay of Modern Cars

Digital Gauges Rise in Popularity Over Analog Gauges

OEMs Shift Focus on Car Dashboard/Control Panel Layout Design. Here's Why

Despite their Attractiveness & High Levels of Acceptance Among Consumers, Digital Dashboards Come Under the Scanner for Safety Issues

In-Car Voice Control & Speech Recognition Storms Into the Spotlight Supported by Safety Issues of Conventional Visual Based Controls

The Era of Hands-Free Control is Near at Hand: Global Sales of Passenger Cars With Digital Voice Assistance

Automatic Climate Controls Push Past Manual Controls to Spiral Into the Spotlight

Luxury Car Makers Leverage Advanced Control Panel Technologies as Brand Differentiation Strategy

Growing Demand for Automatic Transmission Drives the Popularity of Push-Button Shifting as a Clean & Futuristic Control Design

Increased Integration of Motorized Features on Small Mid-Segment & Economy Segment Cars Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Innovative Control Panels

Higher Per Capita Electronic Load of EVs & Hybrids to Amplify Growth in the Market

Automotive Control Panel Components Find 'Vantage' Ground in the Growing Market for Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Rise in Motorized Controls Builds Demand for Control Panels Operated by Switches & Touchpad

Robust Demand for Infotainment Systems Coupled With Safety Issues Drive Demand for Control Consoles with Digital Screens Supplemented With Physical Keypad

Safety Issues Associated With Touchscreen Infotainment Systems Drives Demand for Keypad Infotainment Consoles

Flattening Touch Panel Shipments Stands Testimony to the Growing Competition from Other Safer Control Technologies: Leveling Global Shipments of Automotive Touch Panels

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

