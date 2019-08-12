Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market: Focus on Cybersecurity Solution for Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles and Automotive OEMs Spending on Cybersecurity- Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.25% from 2019-2029Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05805253/?utm_source=PRN Key Questions Answered in the Report:• What is the expected global automotive cybersecurity market size in terms of revenue during the forecast period, 2019-2029?• Which global factors, such as market drivers, challenges, and opportunities are expected to influence the automotive cybersecurity industry?

• How much revenue is expected to be generated by:

o different types of products ? intrusion detection system (IDS) and intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS)?

o different types of vehicles ? passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles?

o different regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW)?

• How much did key OEMs spend on automotive cybersecurity in 2018, and how much and they expected to spend by 2029?

• Which companies are major players in the automotive cybersecurity market? What are the key market strategies being adopted by them?

Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Forecast, 2019-2029

The Automotive Cybersecurity Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.25% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029. The automotive cybersecurity market size is estimated at $1.26 billion in 2018. The APAC region dominated the global automotive cybersecurity market in 2018, and it is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The automotive cybersecurity market is driven by several factors such as rise in number of connected vehicles, increasing electronic content per vehicle, and rise in cyber threat owing to increase in data and connectivity in the vehicles. However, highly complex ecosystem with the presence of multiple stakeholders limits the market growth.

Moreover, factors such as increasing implementation of mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) and vehicle platooning, increasing application of automotive cloud to store and share data and over-the-air software update, and rising demand for advance cybersecurity solution with the increase in level of autonomy are anticipated to create numerous opportunities for the market growth.

Expert Quote on Automotive Cybersecurity Market

"The passenger vehicle segment dominated the global automotive cybersecurity market. This is mainly due to the increasing number of connected and autonomous cars in the developed as well as developing regions, which offers connectivity and ADAS features. Moreover, APAC was the largest market in 2018 and is anticipate to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to the presence of large number of manufacturing facility of automotive OEMs and increasing number of connected vehicle in the region."

Scope of the Market Intelligence on Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market

The report constitutes of an in-depth study of the global automotive cybersecurity market, including a thorough analysis of the types of products and vehicle type.The study also presents a detailed analysis of the market dynamics and the estimation of the market size over the forecast period 2019-2029.

The scope of this report is focused on the different product type and vehicle type catering to automotive cybersecurity for different regions. The industry analysis presents a detailed insight about the major market players in the global automotive cybersecurity market using the value chain analysis.

The market analysis includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players and key strategies and developments taking place in this market.It includes the market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis.

The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the global automotive cybersecurity market in terms of various factors influencing it. The market has been segmented into 'product type', 'vehicle type, and 'regions'.

Market Segmentation

The automotive cybersecurity market segmentation (on the basis of product type) is further categorized into intrusion detection system (IDS) and intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS). The IDPS dominated the global automotive cybersecurity market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The automotive cybersecurity market segmentation on the basis of vehicle type is segregated into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment dominated the global automotive cybersecurity market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The automotive cybersecurity market segmentation by region is segregated under four major regions, such as North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions is provided by product type, by vehicle type and by country.

Key Companies in the Automotive Cybersecurity Industry

The key market players in the global automotive cybersecurity system market include Argus Cyber Security, Harman International, Karamba Security, Symantec Corporation, Trillium Secure, ESCRYPT, and ARILOU Automotive Cyber Security, among others.

Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• Spain

• France

• U.K.

• Rest-of-the-Europe

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Rest-of-the-APAC

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

