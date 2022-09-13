Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Form (In-Vehicle, External Cloud Services), Offering (Hardware & Software), Security, Application Type, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Vehicle Autonomy, Approach, EV Application, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive cybersecurity market is projected to grow from USD 2 billion in 2021 to USD 5.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 21.3%. Increasing demand for connected vehicles and safety features has increased the electronic content per vehicle.

This raised the vulnerability of a vehicle against a cyber-attack, which resulted in recall of vehicles by the reputed automakers in the recent past. Thereby, the demand for automotive cybersecurity solutions are growing at a rapid pace all over the world. Moreover, launch UNECE WP.29 mandate and "Auto Data" regulation in China are also expected to bolster the growth of automotive cybersecurity market in the coming years globally.

The automotive cybersecurity market, however, is expected to witness a significant boost in 2022 owing to the increase in vehicle production in different countries, launch of UNECE WP.29 regulation as well as various government regulations that have compelled automotive OEMs to install additional safety systems in vehicles for better safety.

Wireless network security are estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The wireless network security segment is expected to be the fastest-growing security type segment of the automotive cybersecurity market. This segment is expected to witness significant growth in Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America. Transportation authorities in these regions are focusing on improving infrastructure. Startups are focusing on providing wireless network services in order to cater to the growing connectivity features in automotive.

Overall, the incorporation of wireless technologies in vehicles by respective automotive manufacturers, increasing focus towards connected vehicle technology, and rising security concerns to prevent remote access to vehicle electronics are key factors anticipated to augment projected revenues for the wireless network security solution during the forecast period.

ADAS & safety system are expected to dominate the automotive cybersecurity market during the forecast period

The ADAS & safety segment is expected to dominate the automotive cybersecurity market during the forecast period. ADAS comprises ECUs/DCUs utilized to control airbags, collision warning, and tire pressure systems. The market growth in this segment is largely driven by the growing incorporation of ECUs/DCUs that control ADAS and related functionality.

Regulatory bodies in the US are also encouraging OEMs to make forward-collision warning systems and autonomous emergency braking systems standard features in all their new vehicles by the end of 2022. The government of India also plans to make ADAS features such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) mandatory for all passenger cars by 2022-23. Therefore, government mandates, along with the increasing awareness of vehicle safety, are expected to fuel the demand for ADAS & safety systems. Thereby, the demand for automotive cybersecurity solutions are also expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period globally.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Use of Electronics Per Vehicle and Growing Number of Connected Cars

Rising Sales of Electric Vehicles: Electric Vehicles are More Vulnerable to Cyber Attacks

Reinforcement of Mandates by Regulatory Bodies for Vehicle Data Protection

Significantly Growing Global Automotive V2X Market

Restraints

High Costs of Automotive Cybersecurity Solutions

Complex Ecosystem with Multiple Stakeholders

Growing Complexity in Vehicle Electronic System

Opportunities

Growing Cloud-based Applications in Automotive Industry

Exceptional Technological Development in Autonomous Vehicle Space

Introduction of Electric Vehicle Wireless Battery Management System

Challenges

Discrepancies Related to Pricing Strategies Among Stakeholders

Time Lag in Delivery of Cybersecurity Updates

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Technology Analysis

7 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Application Type

8 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Offering

9 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Form Type

10 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Security Type

11 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Approach

12 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Vehicle Type

13 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Vehicle Autonomy

14 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Propulsion Type

15 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Electric Vehicle Application Type

16 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Region

17 Competitive Landscape

18 Company Profiles

19 Analyst's Recommendations

20 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Airbiquity Inc.

Aptiv plc

Argus Cyber Security

Arilou Automotive Cybersecurity

ATOS SE

Autocrypt Co. Ltd.

Autotalks

AVL Software and Functions GmbH

Blackberry Certicom

Broadcom Inc.

C2A-Sec Ltd.

Combitech AB

Continental AG

Cybellum Ltd.

Cymotive Technologies

DENSO Corporation

Ericsson

Garrett Motion Inc.

Green Hills Software

GuardKnox Cyber Technologies Ltd.

Harman International

ID Quantique

Infineon Technologies

Irdeto

Karamba Security

Lear Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Real-Time Innovations

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

SafeRide Technologies

Savari

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Thales Group

Trillium Secure

Upstream Security Ltd.

Vector Informatik GmbH

WM Motor

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m80d93

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets