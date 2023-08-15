Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market to Reach USD 6.0 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Increasing Demand for Connected Vehicles

15 Aug, 2023, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Form (In-Vehicle, External Cloud Services), Offering (Hardware & Software), Security, Vehicle Type, Application, Propulsion, Vehicle Autonomy, Approach, EV Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive cybersecurity market is set to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2023 to USD 6.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.5%.
The rising demand for connected vehicles has led to a higher electronic content per vehicle, making vehicles more susceptible to cyber-attacks.
This has resulted in a surge in the demand for automotive cybersecurity solutions worldwide. Additionally, the emergence of software-defined vehicles and increasing sales of electric vehicles are expected to contribute to the revenue growth of the automotive cybersecurity market globally in the coming years.
Furthermore, the market is expected to receive significant impetus due to the rise in vehicle production in various countries, the launch of the UNECE WP.29 regulation, and various government regulations that have compelled automotive OEMs to install additional safety systems for improved vehicle safety.
Wireless Network Security Segment Growth
During the forecast period, the wireless network security segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing security type segment of the global automotive cybersecurity market. This growth is expected to be substantial in the Asia Pacific region, followed by Europe and North America.
The incorporation of V2X technology in vehicles and the increasing demand for connected vehicles are driving the growth of this segment. Wireless network security solutions play a crucial role in protecting wireless networks from unauthorized access attempts. These solutions are typically delivered through wireless devices such as wireless switches and routers that encrypt and secure wireless communications.
The factors mentioned above are expected to bolster the revenue growth of the wireless network security segment in the automotive cybersecurity market during the forecast period.
ADAS & Safety System Segment Dominance
The ADAS & safety system segment is likely to dominate the automotive cybersecurity market during the forecast period. The demand for ADAS is rapidly increasing, especially in emerging economies like India and China, driven by improved road safety standards, supporting legislation, and growing consumer awareness.
Various countries in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific have introduced regulations that mandate the incorporation of various types of ADAS in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. For example, the European Commission introduced the new "Vehicle General Safety Regulation" in July 2022, mandating a range of mandatory advanced driver assistant systems to improve road safety and enable fully driverless vehicles in the European Union.
As a result, government mandates and increasing awareness of vehicle safety are expected to fuel the demand for ADAS & safety systems, further driving the need for automotive cybersecurity solutions worldwide during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific's High Growth Potential
Asia Pacific is projected to have the largest share in the global automotive cybersecurity market during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are expected to lead in autonomous driving technology in the coming years. Leading automotive manufacturers in the region, such as Toyota, Honda, and Hyundai, have made essential safety features standard across their models.
The anticipated rise in the penetration of autonomous vehicles and increasing adoption of ADAS-equipped vehicles will further support the growth of the automotive cybersecurity market in the Asia Pacific region.
This presents opportunities for stakeholders in the automotive cybersecurity ecosystem, contributing to the revenue growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increased Use of Electronics Per Vehicle and Growing Number of Connected Cars
- Electric Vehicles More Vulnerable to Cyberattacks
- Reinforcement of Mandates by Regulatory Bodies for Vehicle Data Protection
- Rapidly Growing Automotive V2X Market
Restraints
- High Cost of Automotive Cybersecurity Solutions
- Complex Ecosystem with Multiple Stakeholders
- Growing Complexity in Vehicle Electronic Systems
Opportunities
- Advent of Software-Defined Vehicles
- Growing Cloud-Based Applications in Automotive Sector
- Exceptional Technological Developments in Autonomous Vehicle Space
- Introduction of Wireless Battery Management Systems
Challenges
- Discrepancies Related to Pricing Strategies Among Stakeholders
- Time Lag in Delivery of Cybersecurity Updates
Case Study Analysis
- Guardknox Demonstrated How Hacker Could Take Control of Vehicle
- Microsar Evaluation Package Helped Renesas Run Software Safely
- Vector Informatik GmbH Developed Firmware for Secured Communication
- Vector Informatik GmbH's Ota Helped Wm Motor for Software Updates
- Argus Cyber Security Collaborated with Ericsson to Deliver Big Data-Enabled Cybersecurity Solutions for Connected Vehicles
- Vector Informatik, Along with Infineon Technologies, Provided Solutions for Cyberattacks
- Increasing Security and Efficiency of Trust Framework for V2X of Savari
Competitive Landscape
Key Players
- Continental Ag
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Harman International
- Denso Corporation
- Aptiv plc
- Garrett Motion Inc.
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors
- Lear Corporation
- Vector Informatik GmbH
Other Key Players
- Karamba Security
- Sheelds
- Saferide Technologies
- Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd.
- Upstream Security Ltd.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Airbiquity Inc.
- Green Hills Software
- Blackberry Certicom
- Real-Time Innovations
- Irdeto
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Id Quantique
- Atos Se
- AVL Software and Functions GmbH
- Combitech Ab
- Autocrypt Co. Ltd.
- Autotalks
- Cybellum
- C2A-Sec Ltd
- Cymotive Technologies
- Thales Group
