Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market to Reach USD 6.0 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Increasing Demand for Connected Vehicles

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Form (In-Vehicle, External Cloud Services), Offering (Hardware & Software), Security, Vehicle Type, Application, Propulsion, Vehicle Autonomy, Approach, EV Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive cybersecurity market is set to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2023 to USD 6.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.5%.

The rising demand for connected vehicles has led to a higher electronic content per vehicle, making vehicles more susceptible to cyber-attacks.

This has resulted in a surge in the demand for automotive cybersecurity solutions worldwide. Additionally, the emergence of software-defined vehicles and increasing sales of electric vehicles are expected to contribute to the revenue growth of the automotive cybersecurity market globally in the coming years.

Furthermore, the market is expected to receive significant impetus due to the rise in vehicle production in various countries, the launch of the UNECE WP.29 regulation, and various government regulations that have compelled automotive OEMs to install additional safety systems for improved vehicle safety.

Wireless Network Security Segment Growth

During the forecast period, the wireless network security segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing security type segment of the global automotive cybersecurity market. This growth is expected to be substantial in the Asia Pacific region, followed by Europe and North America.

The incorporation of V2X technology in vehicles and the increasing demand for connected vehicles are driving the growth of this segment. Wireless network security solutions play a crucial role in protecting wireless networks from unauthorized access attempts. These solutions are typically delivered through wireless devices such as wireless switches and routers that encrypt and secure wireless communications.

The factors mentioned above are expected to bolster the revenue growth of the wireless network security segment in the automotive cybersecurity market during the forecast period.

ADAS & Safety System Segment Dominance

The ADAS & safety system segment is likely to dominate the automotive cybersecurity market during the forecast period. The demand for ADAS is rapidly increasing, especially in emerging economies like India and China, driven by improved road safety standards, supporting legislation, and growing consumer awareness.

Various countries in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific have introduced regulations that mandate the incorporation of various types of ADAS in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. For example, the European Commission introduced the new "Vehicle General Safety Regulation" in July 2022, mandating a range of mandatory advanced driver assistant systems to improve road safety and enable fully driverless vehicles in the European Union.

As a result, government mandates and increasing awareness of vehicle safety are expected to fuel the demand for ADAS & safety systems, further driving the need for automotive cybersecurity solutions worldwide during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific's High Growth Potential

Asia Pacific is projected to have the largest share in the global automotive cybersecurity market during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are expected to lead in autonomous driving technology in the coming years. Leading automotive manufacturers in the region, such as Toyota, Honda, and Hyundai, have made essential safety features standard across their models.

The anticipated rise in the penetration of autonomous vehicles and increasing adoption of ADAS-equipped vehicles will further support the growth of the automotive cybersecurity market in the Asia Pacific region.

This presents opportunities for stakeholders in the automotive cybersecurity ecosystem, contributing to the revenue growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Premium Insights

Increasing Inclination Toward Adas Technology and Autonomous Mobility to Drive Market

Asia-Pacific to Dominate Automotive Cybersecurity Market in 2023

to Dominate Automotive Cybersecurity Market in 2023 ADAS & Safety Segment to Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Software Segment to Dominate Automotive Cybersecurity Market During Forecast Period

In-Vehicle Segment to Lead Automotive Cybersecurity Market During Forecast Period

Application Security Segment to Lead Automotive Cybersecurity Market During Forecast Period

Passenger Vehicles Segment to Dominate Automotive Cybersecurity Market During Forecast Period

Semi-Autonomous Vehicles Segment to Dominate Automotive Cybersecurity Market During Forecast Period

Electric Vehicles Segment to Grow at Higher Rate Than Ice Vehicles Segment During Forecast Period

Charging Management Segment to Grow at Highest Rate from 2023 to 2028

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Use of Electronics Per Vehicle and Growing Number of Connected Cars

Electric Vehicles More Vulnerable to Cyberattacks

Reinforcement of Mandates by Regulatory Bodies for Vehicle Data Protection

Rapidly Growing Automotive V2X Market

Restraints

High Cost of Automotive Cybersecurity Solutions

Complex Ecosystem with Multiple Stakeholders

Growing Complexity in Vehicle Electronic Systems

Opportunities

Advent of Software-Defined Vehicles

Growing Cloud-Based Applications in Automotive Sector

Exceptional Technological Developments in Autonomous Vehicle Space

Introduction of Wireless Battery Management Systems

Challenges

Discrepancies Related to Pricing Strategies Among Stakeholders

Time Lag in Delivery of Cybersecurity Updates

Case Study Analysis

Guardknox Demonstrated How Hacker Could Take Control of Vehicle

Microsar Evaluation Package Helped Renesas Run Software Safely

Vector Informatik GmbH Developed Firmware for Secured Communication

Vector Informatik GmbH's Ota Helped Wm Motor for Software Updates

Argus Cyber Security Collaborated with Ericsson to Deliver Big Data-Enabled Cybersecurity Solutions for Connected Vehicles

Vector Informatik, Along with Infineon Technologies, Provided Solutions for Cyberattacks

Increasing Security and Efficiency of Trust Framework for V2X of Savari

Competitive Landscape

Key Players

Continental Ag

Robert Bosch GmbH

Harman International

Denso Corporation

Aptiv plc

Garrett Motion Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Lear Corporation

Vector Informatik GmbH

Other Key Players

Karamba Security

Sheelds

Saferide Technologies

Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd.

Upstream Security Ltd.

Broadcom Inc.

Airbiquity Inc.

Green Hills Software

Blackberry Certicom

Real-Time Innovations

Irdeto

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Id Quantique

Atos Se

AVL Software and Functions GmbH

Combitech Ab

Autocrypt Co. Ltd.

Autotalks

Cybellum

C2A-Sec Ltd

Cymotive Technologies

Thales Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b521d9

