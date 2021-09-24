Global Automotive Data Monetization Market Analysis 2021: Insurance Companies Acquire Considerable Share of the Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Data Monetization Market Analysis, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automotive Data Monetization Market Analysis, 2021 research report depicts a deep dive market analysis of statistics of Global Automotive Data Monetization market which consists of regional and country-wise market size, forecast, CAGR market segmentation, market shares of diverse regions and countries, market share of various end-users, applications, product type, technologies, competitive benchmarking, etc.



Market Opportunities

The Global Automotive Data Monetization market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-26F. The growth of the market is attributed to owing to the factors such as a burgeoning number of hybrid and electric vehicles, escalating demand for the connected vehicle along with increasing investment by the market players in automotive data monetization along with rising use of data by the market players to develop products that reduce costs and enhance safety and security via data generated by cars, drivers, and mobility.



Market Segmentation

Insurance Companies Acquired Considerable market share

Based on End-User, Insurance companies acquired a considerable market share in the Global Automotive Data Monetization market. The growth is attributed to rising insurance companies' interest in data monetization as the data reveals driver behaviour patterns, vehicle safety features, maintenance, and driver lifestyle. Therefore, this is strongly contributing toward the growth of the Automotive Data Monetization market globally in the near future as revealed by this research report "Global Automotive Data Monetization Market Analysis, 2021".



