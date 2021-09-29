Global Automotive Dealer Management System Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Type, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Dealer Management System Market Research Report by Type, by Application, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Dealer Management System Market size was estimated at USD 2,917.46 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 3,225.69 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 10.90% to reach USD 5,428.51 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Automotive Dealer Management System Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Automotive Dealer Management System Market, including Autofusion, Inc., BiT Dealership Software, Inc., Blue Skies Business Solutions Inc, CDK Global LLC, COGXIM Softwares Pvt. Ltd., Cox Automotive Inc, ELVA BALTIC SIA, GaragePlug Inc., Gateway DMS Pty Ltd, International Business Machines Corporation, Quorum Information Technologies Inc., Ramco Systems Limited, RouteOne, SAP SE, Solera Holdings, Inc., The Reynolds and Reynolds Company, and Wipro Limited.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automotive Dealer Management System Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automotive Dealer Management System Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automotive Dealer Management System Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automotive Dealer Management System Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automotive Dealer Management System Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Automotive Dealer Management System Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Automotive Dealer Management System Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing Need for Enhanced Sales Tracking and Inventory Management

5.1.1.2. Increasing Focus on Improving Customer Relationships

5.1.1.3. Rising Need for Workflow Automation

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Risk of Cyber Attacks

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Expanding Automotive Dealer Network

5.1.3.2. Organization Emphasis on Cost Optimization and Profitable Growth

5.1.3.3. Technological Advancement in the System

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Limited Awareness and Adoption in Developing Economies

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Automotive Dealer Management System Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cloud-based

6.3. On-premise



7. Automotive Dealer Management System Market, by Function

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Customer Service

7.3. Data Reports

7.4. Inventory Management



8. Automotive Dealer Management System Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Customer Relationship Management

8.3. Dealer Tracking

8.4. Finance

8.5. Inventory

8.6. Sales



9. Automotive Dealer Management System Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Automotive Rental Services

9.3. Dealership Repair Shops

9.4. New Automotive Dealer

9.5. Used Automotive Dealer



10. Americas Automotive Dealer Management System Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Automotive Dealer Management System Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. South Korea

11.10. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Automotive Dealer Management System Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Quadrant

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Autofusion, Inc.

14.2. BiT Dealership Software, Inc.

14.3. Blue Skies Business Solutions Inc

14.4. CDK Global LLC

14.5. COGXIM Softwares Pvt. Ltd.

14.6. Cox Automotive Inc

14.7. ELVA BALTIC SIA

14.8. GaragePlug Inc.

14.9. Gateway DMS Pty Ltd

14.10. International Business Machines Corporation

14.11. Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

14.12. Ramco Systems Limited

14.13. RouteOne

14.14. SAP SE

14.15. Solera Holdings, Inc.

14.16. The Reynolds and Reynolds Company

14.17. Wipro Limited



15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/71u5wo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

