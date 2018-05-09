Global Automotive Die-stamping Equipment Market 2018-2022: Focus on Lightweighting of Automotive Components

DUBLIN, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Die-stamping Equipment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive die-stamping equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 3.83% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive Die-stamping Equipment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is carbon fiber reinforced plastic chassis. Factors such as increasing demand for lightweight materials and concerns on emission, the safety of the vehicle, and fuel economy, will drive the demand for carbon fiber reinforced plastic. Manufacturers are ensuring that the chassis will be strong and rigid to easily absorb and retain the movements and vibrations.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for lightweight vehicles. The automotive industry is focusing on lightweighting of automotive components to achieve higher performance, better fuel efficiency, and reduced emissions.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing use of plastic parts in vehicles for lightweighting. Owing to the increasing concern regarding fuel efficiency and stringent emission norms, automotive manufacturers are directing their focus toward lightweighting of automotive components.
Key vendors
- Fagor Arrasate
- Komatsu
- Macrodyne Technologies
- Schuler
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USERS
- Comparison by end-users
- Automotive OE manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Independent stamp presses - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-users
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing adoption of plastic parts in crumple zone of a vehicle
- Carbon fiber reinforced plastic chassis
- Outsourcing of stamping process through dedicated stamping presses
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
