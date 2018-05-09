Global Automotive Die-stamping Equipment Market 2018-2022: Focus on Lightweighting of Automotive Components

The global automotive die-stamping equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 3.83% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automotive Die-stamping Equipment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is carbon fiber reinforced plastic chassis. Factors such as increasing demand for lightweight materials and concerns on emission, the safety of the vehicle, and fuel economy, will drive the demand for carbon fiber reinforced plastic. Manufacturers are ensuring that the chassis will be strong and rigid to easily absorb and retain the movements and vibrations.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for lightweight vehicles. The automotive industry is focusing on lightweighting of automotive components to achieve higher performance, better fuel efficiency, and reduced emissions.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing use of plastic parts in vehicles for lightweighting. Owing to the increasing concern regarding fuel efficiency and stringent emission norms, automotive manufacturers are directing their focus toward lightweighting of automotive components.

Key vendors

Fagor Arrasate

Komatsu

Macrodyne Technologies

Schuler

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USERS



Comparison by end-users

Automotive OE manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Independent stamp presses - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-users

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing adoption of plastic parts in crumple zone of a vehicle

Carbon fiber reinforced plastic chassis

Outsourcing of stamping process through dedicated stamping presses

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bsw9k6/global_automotive?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-die-stamping-equipment-market-2018-2022-focus-on-lightweighting-of-automotive-components-300645516.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

