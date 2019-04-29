Global Automotive Die-Stamping Equipment Market Report 2019-2023 Featuring Key Vendors - AIDA, Amada Holdings, ANDRITZ, Komatsu, & Macrodyne Technologies

DUBLIN, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Die-Stamping Equipment Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive die-stamping equipment market will register a CAGR of over 3% by 2023.

The augmented demand from APAC is one of the critical factors expected to boost the automotive die-stamping equipment market. The increase in the investments for electric vehicles will be a key factor for the growth of the die-stamping equipment market in the Chinese automotive sector. Other Asian economies including Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia have also witnessed a drastic increase in FDI for the automotive sector coupled with several government initiatives for boosting the manufacturing sector. This will further lead the automotive die-stamping equipment market to witness considerable growth in the forthcoming years.

Market Overview

Use of lightweight metals in automotive industry

One of the growth drivers of the global automotive die-stamping equipment market is the use of lightweight metals in automotive industry. The automotive industry is shifting toward the adoption of lightweight aluminum die-stamped products due to stringent government regulations which will increase the demand for servo stamping presses.

Increased price competition

One of the challenges in the growth of the global automotive die-stamping equipment market is the increased price competition. The availability of low-cost-die-stamping equipment and the increase in demand for refurnished die-stamping equipment have drastically affected the sales of new die-stamping equipment.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly fragmented with the presence several market players. Vendors in the market are collaborating with automotive manufacturers to develop cold stamping machinery that can handle ultra-high-strength steels. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Automotive OEMs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Independent stamping presses - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances in die-stamping equipment

Growing application of simulation software such as CAD systems andcomputer simulation

Integration of Industry 4.0 with die-stamping presses

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AIDA

Amada Holdings

ANDRITZ (Schuler)

Komatsu Ltd.

Macrodyne Technologies Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX



