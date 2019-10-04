Global Automotive Display System Markets Report , 2013-2018 & 2019-2024 Featuring Continental, Visteon, Panasonic, Denso, Nippon Seiki, Bosch, Magneti Marelli, Yazaki, Delphi and Alpine

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Display System Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive display market is expected to reach an estimated $32.6 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the global automotive display system market looks promising with opportunities in the large car, SUVs & crossovers, mid-size car, and light commercial vehicles market. The major drivers for this market are growth in vehicle production, increasing demand for navigation and infotainment systems, and growing electronic content per vehicle.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include introduction of augmented head-up displays and fully digital instrument cluster in the vehicles. Continental, Visteon, Panasonic, Denso, Nippon Seiki, Robert Bosch, Magneti Marelli, Yazaki, Delphi and Alpine Electronics are the major automotive display systems manufacturers.

The analyst forecasts that the center stack display segment is expected to remain the largest segment due to high demand in navigation and infotainment systems.

Within this market, display system for large car is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period as OEMs are providing large integrated displays and rear seat entertainment systems in their vehicle models.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing vehicle production and government regulations on the implementation of display system.

Some of the automotive display system companies profiled in this report include Continental AG, Visteon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Denso Corporation, and others.

Some of the features of Automotive Display System Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Automotive display system market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Automotive display system market size by product type, vehicle type, technology type, and screen size in terms of value shipment.

Regional analysis: Automotive display system market breakdown by key regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia & Rest of World.

, , and & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of automotive display system in the automotive display system market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of automotive display system in the automotive display system market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Automotive Display System Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Automotive Display System Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Automotive Display System Market by Vehicle Type

3.3.1: Mid-Size Cars

3.3.2: Luxury Car

3.3.3: SUVs and Crossovers

3.3.4: Light Commercial Vehicles

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Automotive Display System Market by Technology

3.4.1: LCD

3.4.2: OLED

3.5: Automotive Display System Market by Product Type

3.5.1: Center Stack Display

3.5.2: Camera Information Display

3.5.3: Reconfigurable Instrument Cluster

3.5.4: Driver Information Display

3.5.5: Rear Seat Entertainment

3.5.6: Head-up Display

3.6: Automotive Display System Market by Screen Size Type

3.6.1: 3.6.2: >5-10 Inch



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Automotive Display System Market by Region

4.2: North American Automotive Display System Market

4.2.1: North American Automotive Display System Market by Vehicle Type

4.2.2: North American Automotive Display System Market by Technology

4.2.3: North American Automotive Display System Market by Product Type

4.2.4: North American Automotive Display System Market by Screen Size

4.2.5: United States Automotive Display System Market

4.2.6: Canadian Automotive Display System Market

4.2.7: Mexican Automotive Display System Market

4.3: European Automotive Display System Market

4.3.1: Market by European Automotive Display System Market by Vehicle Type

4.3.2: European Automotive Display System Market by Technology

4.3.3: European Automotive Display System Market by Product Type

4.3.4: European Automotive Display System Market by Screen Size

4.3.5: Russian Automotive Display System Market

4.3.6: French Automotive Display System Market

4.3.7: German Automotive Display System Market

4.3.8: Italian Automotive Display System Market

4.3.9: United Kingdom Automotive Display System Market

4.4: APAC Automotive Display System Market

4.4.1: Market by APAC Automotive Display System Market by Vehicle Type

4.4.2: APAC Automotive Display System Market by Technology

4.4.3: APAC Automotive Display System Market by Product Type

4.4.4: APAC Automotive Display System Market by Screen Size

4.4.5: Chinese Automotive Display System Market

4.4.6: Indian Automotive Display System Market

4.4.7: The Korean Automotive Display System Market

4.4.8: The Japanese Automotive Display System Market

4.4.9: The Indonesian Automotive Display System Market

4.5: ROW Automotive Display System Market

4.5.1: Market by ROW Automotive Display System Market by Vehicle Type

4.5.2: ROW Automotive Display System Market by Technology

4.5.3: ROW Automotive Display System Market by Product Type

4.5.4: ROW Automotive Display System Market by Screen Size

4.5.6: Turkey Automotive Display System Market

4.5.7: Brazilian Automotive Display System Market

4.5.8: Iranian Automotive Display System Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Display System Market by Vehicle Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Display System Market by Technology

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Display System Market by Product Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Display System Market by Screen Size

6.1.6: Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Display System Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Automotive Display System Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Automotive Display System Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Automotive Display System



7. Company Profiles of Leading Player

7.1: Continental AG

7.2: Visteon Corporation

7.3: Panasonic Corporation

7.4: Denso Corporation.

7.5: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.

7.6: Robert Bosch GmbH

7.7: Magneti Marelli S.p.A

7.8: Yazaki Corporation

7.9: Alpine Electronics, Inc.

7.10: Delphi Corporation



