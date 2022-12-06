Global Automotive Door Handles Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2027. Mechanical Handles Will Continue to Dominate the Market - Arizton

Dec 06, 2022, 13:00 ET
CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the automotive door handles market will grow at a CAGR of 2.85% from 2021 to 2027. Factors such as the increasing number of passenger & commercial production vehicles and increasing disposable income are boosting the industry's growth. Manufacturers are developing smart technologies in automotive door handles to provide hassle-free operation to vehicle owners. Technological advancements offer an excellent opportunity for vendors to develop innovative door handles for the vehicle.
Aesthetics tend to play an essential part when it comes to decision-making. Aesthetics is also important in encouraging customers to purchase the vehicle, spare parts, and replacements. Audi claims that aesthetics account for 60% of the overall factors influencing a customer's selection. Such factors are contributing majorly to the global automotive door handles market growth.
Automotive Door Handles Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2027)
USD 8 Billion
Market Size (2021)
USD 6.7 Billion
CAGR (2021-2027)
2.85 %
Base Year
2021
Forecast Year
2022-2027
Market Segments
Material Type, Handle Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, and Geography
Region Covered
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Key Leading Countries
US, Canada, Germany, Spain, France, Czech Republic, Slovakia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, GCC, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil
Key Companies
CI Car International, Dorman Products, Guangzhou Yishan Auto Parts, Huf, OMIX, Quadratec, Magna International, Minda VAST Access Systems
Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Kakihara Industries, Sandhar, and Illinois Tool Works
Market Dynamics
Page Number
218
Customization Request
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request for Free Sample Report
The rise in safety concerns and the demand for variety and aesthetics in automotive door handles are key factors driving the demand for innovative technologies. Players in the automotive door handles market focus on developing innovative products and investing in R&D activities to expand their product portfolios. Moreover, international players have been adopting an inorganic strategy to expand their footprint in the global market. It primarily involves the expansion and launching of innovative products to strengthen their market position, which significantly induces competition in the market. Although established businesses dominate the market, there are huge potential opportunities for new entrants who make low-cost goods for rising end markets.
Impact of Variety and Aesthetics on Automotive Door Handles
Globally, car enthusiasts aged 16 to 24 spent $7.6 million in 2021 to customize their vehicles. This includes vehicle interiors and exteriors. Replacement door handles and interiors typically cost between $70 and $300, while exteriors cost between $100 and $500. Although the costliest automobile door handles can cost up to USD 1500, the market for automotive door handles is driven by the wide variety of handles that are available to clients.
APAC Automotive Door Handles Market to Cross USD 3.34 Billion by 2027
The global automotive door handles market has many companies operating in significant parts of the world. APAC is the largest industry for automotive door handles and is expected to cross $3.34 billion by 2027. The automotive sector is rapidly expanding due to continued industrialization, low-cost labor, and abundant raw resources, which has increased demand for automotive door handles in the APAC region. In 2021, China accounted for a revenue share of 55.81% and emerged as the leading automotive door handles market in the Asia Pacific.
Key Vendors
- CI Car International
- Dorman Products
- Guangzhou Yishan Auto Parts
- Huf
- OMIX
- Quadratec
- Magna International
- Minda VAST Access Systems
- Mitsui Mining & Smelting
- Kakihara Industries
- Sandhar
- Illinois Tool Works
Market Segmentation Analysis
Material Type
- Plastic
- Chrome/Steel
- Others
Handle Type
- Mechanical
- Automatic
Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
Sales Channel
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- Czech Republic
- Slovakia
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
Request for free sample report now: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3585
Share this article