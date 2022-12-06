Global Automotive Door Handles Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2027. Mechanical Handles Will Continue to Dominate the Market - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the automotive door handles market will grow at a CAGR of 2.85% from 2021 to 2027. Factors such as the increasing number of passenger & commercial production vehicles and increasing disposable income are boosting the industry's growth. Manufacturers are developing smart technologies in automotive door handles to provide hassle-free operation to vehicle owners. Technological advancements offer an excellent opportunity for vendors to develop innovative door handles for the vehicle.

Automotive Door Handles Market

Aesthetics tend to play an essential part when it comes to decision-making. Aesthetics is also important in encouraging customers to purchase the vehicle, spare parts, and replacements. Audi claims that aesthetics account for 60% of the overall factors influencing a customer's selection. Such factors are contributing majorly to the global automotive door handles market growth.

Automotive Door Handles Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2027) USD 8 Billion Market Size (2021) USD 6.7 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) 2.85 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Segments Material Type, Handle Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, and Geography Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Leading Countries US, Canada, Germany, Spain, France, Czech Republic, Slovakia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, GCC, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil Key Companies CI Car International, Dorman Products, Guangzhou Yishan Auto Parts, Huf, OMIX, Quadratec, Magna International, Minda VAST Access Systems Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Kakihara Industries, Sandhar, and Illinois Tool Works Market Dynamics Rapid Growth in Urbanization and Middle-Income Population

Rapid Growth in Urbanization and Middle-Income Population Increasing Demand for Passenger Vehicles in Emerging Economies

Variety and Aesthetics in Automotive Door Handles Page Number 218 Customization Request https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3585

The rise in safety concerns and the demand for variety and aesthetics in automotive door handles are key factors driving the demand for innovative technologies. Players in the automotive door handles market focus on developing innovative products and investing in R&D activities to expand their product portfolios. Moreover, international players have been adopting an inorganic strategy to expand their footprint in the global market. It primarily involves the expansion and launching of innovative products to strengthen their market position, which significantly induces competition in the market. Although established businesses dominate the market, there are huge potential opportunities for new entrants who make low-cost goods for rising end markets.

Impact of Variety and Aesthetics on Automotive Door Handles

Globally, car enthusiasts aged 16 to 24 spent $7.6 million in 2021 to customize their vehicles. This includes vehicle interiors and exteriors. Replacement door handles and interiors typically cost between $70 and $300, while exteriors cost between $100 and $500. Although the costliest automobile door handles can cost up to USD 1500, the market for automotive door handles is driven by the wide variety of handles that are available to clients.

APAC Automotive Door Handles Market to Cross USD 3.34 Billion by 2027

The global automotive door handles market has many companies operating in significant parts of the world. APAC is the largest industry for automotive door handles and is expected to cross $3.34 billion by 2027. The automotive sector is rapidly expanding due to continued industrialization, low-cost labor, and abundant raw resources, which has increased demand for automotive door handles in the APAC region. In 2021, China accounted for a revenue share of 55.81% and emerged as the leading automotive door handles market in the Asia Pacific.

Key Vendors

CI Car International

Dorman Products

Guangzhou Yishan Auto Parts

Huf

OMIX

Quadratec

Magna International

Minda VAST Access Systems

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Kakihara Industries

Sandhar

Illinois Tool Works

Market Segmentation Analysis

Material Type

Plastic

Chrome/Steel

Others

Handle Type

Mechanical

Automatic

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



Spain



France



Czech Republic



Slovakia

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Thailand

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil

