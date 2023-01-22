Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Drive Shaft Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive drive shaft market size reached US$ 14.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 20.17 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.29% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

An automotive drive shaft refers to a motorized component that transfers the power produced by the engine from the gearbox to the rear axle and front axle to move the vehicle. This torque is transferred between components that are separated by distance. It consists of the inboard constant velocity joint, connecting shaft, and outboard fixed joint generally made using steel, aluminum, and carbon fiber.

An automotive drive shaft is strong and lightweight and can absorb engine torque, perform well under stress, and withstand extreme temperatures, due to which it is commonly used in commercial and passenger vehicles. Other product benefits include low running costs, smoothness, absence of oil spills, reliability, and clean operation.



The increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Automotive drive shaft enhances durability and efficiency while optimizing noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) performance. In line with this, inflating fuel prices and the implementation of various government initiatives to control emission levels are favoring the market growth.

Apart from this, manufacturers are inclining toward fiber-reinforced polymer composites over steel to manufacture lightweight automotive drive shafts. Such advancements assist in maintaining the performance and rigidness of the drive shaft, increasing fuel efficiency, and providing higher torque capacity, which is providing an impetus to the market growth.

Additionally, key players are adopting clean manufacturing processes, such as electron beam welding, that offer a high level of reliability with no oxidation. This, in turn, is positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing demand for hollow shafts, rising disposable incomes, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the automotive industry, are supporting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Advanced Composite Products & Technology Inc., American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., Dana Incorporated, Hyundai Wia Corporation (Hyundai Motor Group), IFA Group, JTEKT Corporation, Melrose Industries PLC, Meritor Inc. (Cummins Inc.), Neapco Inc., Nexteer Automotive, NKN Ltd. and NTN Corporation.



