Global Automotive Drive Shafts Industry
Jul 25, 2019
NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Drive Shafts market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.
8 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 5.5%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Commercial Vehicles, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.5 Billion by the year 2025, Commercial Vehicles will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$111 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$308 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Commercial Vehicles will reach a market size of US$330.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$734.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, American Axle & ; Manufacturing Inc. (USA); Dana, Inc. (USA); GKN PLC (United Kingdom); Meritor, Inc. (USA); Neapco Holdings (USA); Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd. (USA); The Timken Company (USA); Wanxiang Qianchao Co., Ltd. (China); Xuchang Yuangdong Drive Shaft Co. Ltd. (China); Yamada Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan)
AUTOMOTIVE DRIVE SHAFTS MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Drive Shafts Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:
2019 & 2025
Hotchkiss Drive Shaft (Shaft Type) Competitor Revenue Share
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Flexible Drive Shaft (Shaft Type) Market Share Shift by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Torque Tube Drive Shaft (Shaft Type) Global Competitor Market
Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Stable Automobile Production Trends, A Key Growth Driver for
Automotive Drive Shafts
Led by China, Rising Global Vehicle Production Drives Demand
for Automotive Drive Shafts: Global Light Vehicle Production
(In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years
2017, 2019, 2022
Asia Pacific Spearheads Market Expansion as Automobile
Production and Demand Shifts to Emerging Economies
A Key Demographic Driver of Consumerism, the Growing Middle
Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives Demand for New Cars:
Global Middle Class Population & Spending (In Million & US$
Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Automobile Production in Asia-
Pacific by Country for the Year 2018
Thriving Automotive Aftermarket Unfurls New Opportunities
Asia Pacific to Emerge Into a Major Opportunity for Replacement
Demand: Breakdown of Global Automotive Aftermarket (In US$
Billion) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2030
Expanding Regulatory Requirements and Focus on Automotive
Lightweighting Augments Demand for Lightweight Drive Shafts
Carbon Fiber Drive Shafts Gain Traction in High End Variants
Expanding Use of Carbon Composites in Automotive Applications
Presents Lucrative Opportunities for Carbon Fiber Drive
Shafts: Global Carbon Composites Demand (In Thousand Tons) in
Automotive Industry for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
Steady Global Demand for Heavy Commercial Vehicles Influence MARKET Prospects
Robust Demand for Heavy Trucks in China Extends Opportunities
for Automotive Drive Shafts in Heavy Commercial Vehicles MARKET: Heavy Trucks Production Volume (in Units) in Asia
Pacific Region by Country (2018)
Emerging Markets for SUVs & Premium Cars with All Wheel Drive
Systems Presents Untapped Growth Potential
With Multiple Shafts Used in All Wheel Drive Vehicles, the
Robust Outlook for SUV Sales to Benefit Growth in the Market:
Global Sales of SUVs (In Million) for the Years 2015, 2017,
2019, 2021
Strong Global Penetration of SUVs at 34% Corroborates the
Healthy Outlook for SUV Sales: Global Penetration of SUVs
(In %) by Country for the Year 2019
Material Selection Determines Cost Effectiveness and Longevity
of Automotive Drive Shafts
Growing Importance of Ride Quality and Driving Safety Fosters
Lucrative Growth Prospects
Future Designs of Electric Vehicles Without Drive Shafts to
Challenge Growth
Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices Erodes Market Growth
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Automotive Drive Shafts
Types of Automotive Drive Shafts
Hotchkiss Drive Shaft
Flexible Drive Shaft
Torque Tube Drive Shaft
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Drive Shafts Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Automotive Drive Shafts Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Hotchkiss Drive Shaft (Shaft Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Hotchkiss Drive Shaft (Shaft Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Hotchkiss Drive Shaft (Shaft Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Flexible Drive Shaft (Shaft Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Flexible Drive Shaft (Shaft Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Flexible Drive Shaft (Shaft Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Torque Tube Drive Shaft (Shaft Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Torque Tube Drive Shaft (Shaft Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Torque Tube Drive Shaft (Shaft Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Market Share Analysis (in %) of
Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the
US: 2019 & 2025
Hotchkiss Drive Shaft (Shaft Type) Market Share Breakdown
(in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Flexible Drive Shaft (Shaft Type) Market in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Torque Tube Drive Shaft (Shaft Type) Competitor Market Share
Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Automotive Drive Shafts Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to
2025
Table 20: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in the United States
by Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States Automotive Drive Shafts Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Shaft Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in the United States
by Shaft Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share
Breakdown by Shaft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Automotive Drive Shafts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market
Review by Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 27: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 28: Canadian Automotive Drive Shafts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Shaft Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market
Review by Shaft Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Shaft Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Automotive Drive Shafts: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for
the period 2018-2025
Table 32: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Market for Automotive Drive Shafts: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Shaft Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 35: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Shaft Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share
Analysis by Shaft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Automotive Drive Shafts Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Automotive Drive Shafts Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Chinese Automotive Drive Shafts Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Shaft Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Shaft Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Automotive Drive Shafts Market by Shaft Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Automotive Drive Shafts Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Market Share (in %) by Company in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Market Share (in %) of Major Players
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Hotchkiss Drive Shaft (Shaft Type) Competitor Market Share
Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Flexible Drive Shaft (Shaft Type) Market in Europe: Competitor
Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Torque Tube Drive Shaft (Shaft Type) Competitor Market Share (
in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
Table 43: European Automotive Drive Shafts Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Automotive Drive Shafts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025
Table 47: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Europe in US$
Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Automotive Drive Shafts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Shaft Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Europe in US$
Million by Shaft Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share
Breakdown by Shaft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in France by Vehicle:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: French Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share Analysis
by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in France by Shaft
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: French Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Shaft Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share Analysis
by Shaft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Shaft Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Shaft Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share Breakdown
by Shaft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Automotive Drive Shafts Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Automotive Drive Shafts Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Italian Automotive Drive Shafts Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Shaft Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Shaft Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Automotive Drive Shafts Market by Shaft Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Drive Shafts:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle for the period 2018-2025
Table 71: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Drive Shafts:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Shaft
Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 74: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Shaft Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share
Analysis by Shaft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Automotive Drive Shafts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Spanish Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market
Review by Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 78: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Spanish Automotive Drive Shafts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Shaft Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market
Review by Shaft Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 81: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Shaft Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Automotive Drive Shafts Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Russia by Vehicle:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Russian Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Russian Automotive Drive Shafts Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Shaft Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Russia by Shaft
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share
Breakdown by Shaft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Automotive Drive Shafts Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025
Table 89: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Automotive Drive Shafts Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Shaft Type: 2018-2025
Table 92: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Shaft Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share
Breakdown by Shaft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Automotive Drive Shafts Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Asia-Pacific by
Vehicle: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Asia-Pacific by
Shaft Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Shaft Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share
Analysis by Shaft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 105: Australian Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Shaft Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Shaft Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share
Breakdown by Shaft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Automotive Drive Shafts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Indian Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market
Review by Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 111: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Indian Automotive Drive Shafts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Shaft Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market
Review by Shaft Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Shaft Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 117: Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Shaft Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Shaft Type: 2009-2017
Table 120: Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Shaft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Drive
Shafts: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Vehicle for the period 2018-2025
Table 122: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Drive Shafts Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Drive
Shafts: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Shaft Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 125: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Shaft
Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Drive Shafts Market
Share Analysis by Shaft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Automotive Drive Shafts Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 128: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Automotive Drive Shafts Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Automotive Drive Shafts Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Automotive Drive Shafts Market by
Vehicle: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Automotive Drive Shafts Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Shaft Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Shaft Type: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Automotive Drive Shafts Market by
Shaft Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Automotive Drive Shafts Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025
Table 137: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Argentinean Automotive Drive Shafts Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Shaft Type: 2018-2025
Table 140: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Shaft Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share
Breakdown by Shaft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 142: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Brazil by Vehicle:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Brazil by Shaft
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Shaft Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share
Analysis by Shaft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 148: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 150: Mexican Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Shaft Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Shaft Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share
Breakdown by Shaft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Automotive Drive Shafts Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to
2025
Table 155: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Rest of Latin
America by Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Automotive Drive Shafts Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Automotive Drive Shafts Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Shaft Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 158: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Rest of Latin
America by Shaft Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Automotive Drive Shafts Market
Share Breakdown by Shaft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Automotive Drive Shafts Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 161: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: The Middle East Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Automotive Drive Shafts Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: The Middle East Automotive Drive Shafts Historic MARKET by Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Automotive Drive Shafts Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Shaft Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 167: The Middle East Automotive Drive Shafts Historic MARKET by Shaft Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Shaft Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Automotive Drive Shafts: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for
the period 2018-2025
Table 170: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period
2009-2017
Table 171: Iranian Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Iranian Market for Automotive Drive Shafts: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Shaft Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 173: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Shaft Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share
Analysis by Shaft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Automotive Drive Shafts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025
Table 176: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Israel in US$
Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Israeli Automotive Drive Shafts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Shaft Type: 2018-2025
Table 179: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Israel in US$
Million by Shaft Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share
Breakdown by Shaft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Automotive Drive Shafts Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Automotive Drive Shafts Market by
Vehicle: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Automotive Drive Shafts Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Shaft Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Shaft Type: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Automotive Drive Shafts Market by
Shaft Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Automotive Drive Shafts
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 189: Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Shaft Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Automotive Drive Shafts
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Shaft Type:
2009-2017
Table 192: Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Shaft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Automotive Drive Shafts Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Automotive Drive Shafts Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Automotive Drive Shafts Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Shaft Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Automotive Drive Shafts Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Shaft Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Automotive Drive Shafts Market
Share Breakdown by Shaft Type: 2009 VS
