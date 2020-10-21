Global Automotive Drive Shafts Industry

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2027

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Drive Shafts estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027. Commercial Vehicles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Passenger Cars segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.


The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR

The Automotive Drive Shafts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 278-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.
  • Dana, Inc.
  • GKN PLC
  • Meritor, Inc.
  • Neapco Holdings
  • Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.
  • The Timken Company
  • Wanxiang Qianchao Co., Ltd.
  • Xuchang Yuangdong Drive Shaft Co. Ltd.
  • Yamada Manufacturing Co. Ltd.


1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Drive Shafts Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Product Overview
Automotive Drive Shafts
Types of Automotive Drive Shafts
Hotchkiss Drive Shaft
Flexible Drive Shaft
Torque Tube Drive Shaft

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Stable Automobile Production Trends, A Key Growth Driver for
Automotive Drive Shafts
Led by China, Rising Global Vehicle Production Drives Demand
for Automotive Drive Shafts: Global Light Vehicle Production
(In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years
2017, 2019, 2022
Asia Pacific Spearheads Market Expansion as Automobile
Production and Demand Shifts to Emerging Economies
A Key Demographic Driver of Consumerism, the Growing Middle
Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives Demand for New Cars:
Global Middle Class Population & Spending (In Million & US$
Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Automobile Production in Asia-
Pacific by Country for the Year 2018
Thriving Automotive Aftermarket Unfurls New Opportunities
Asia Pacific to Emerge Into a Major Opportunity for Replacement
Demand: Breakdown of Global Automotive Aftermarket (In US$
Billion) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2030
Expanding Regulatory Requirements and Focus on Automotive
Lightweighting Augments Demand for Lightweight Drive Shafts
Carbon Fiber Drive Shafts Gain Traction in High End Variants
Expanding Use of Carbon Composites in Automotive Applications
Presents Lucrative Opportunities for Carbon Fiber Drive
Shafts: Global Carbon Composites Demand (In Thousand Tons) in
Automotive Industry for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
Steady Global Demand for Heavy Commercial Vehicles Influence
Market Prospects
Robust Demand for Heavy Trucks in China Extends Opportunities
for Automotive Drive Shafts in Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Market: Heavy Trucks Production Volume (in Units) in Asia
Pacific Region by Country (2018)
Emerging Markets for SUVs & Premium Cars with All Wheel Drive
Systems Presents Untapped Growth Potential
With Multiple Shafts Used in All Wheel Drive Vehicles, the
Robust Outlook for SUV Sales to Benefit Growth in the Market:
Global Sales of SUVs (In Million) for the Years 2015, 2017,
2019, 2021
Strong Global Penetration of SUVs at 34% Corroborates the
Healthy Outlook for SUV Sales: Global Penetration of SUVs
(In %) by Country for the Year 2019
Material Selection Determines Cost Effectiveness and Longevity
of Automotive Drive Shafts
Growing Importance of Ride Quality and Driving Safety Fosters
Lucrative Growth Prospects
Future Designs of Electric Vehicles Without Drive Shafts to
Challenge Growth
Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices Erodes Market Growth

