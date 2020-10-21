Global Automotive Drive Shafts Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Drive Shafts estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027. Commercial Vehicles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Passenger Cars segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Automotive Drive Shafts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 278-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

Dana, Inc.

GKN PLC

Meritor, Inc.

Neapco Holdings

Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.

The Timken Company

Wanxiang Qianchao Co., Ltd.

Xuchang Yuangdong Drive Shaft Co. Ltd.

Yamada Manufacturing Co. Ltd.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Drive Shafts Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Product Overview

Automotive Drive Shafts

Types of Automotive Drive Shafts

Hotchkiss Drive Shaft

Flexible Drive Shaft

Torque Tube Drive Shaft



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stable Automobile Production Trends, A Key Growth Driver for

Automotive Drive Shafts

Led by China, Rising Global Vehicle Production Drives Demand

for Automotive Drive Shafts: Global Light Vehicle Production

(In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years

2017, 2019, 2022

Asia Pacific Spearheads Market Expansion as Automobile

Production and Demand Shifts to Emerging Economies

A Key Demographic Driver of Consumerism, the Growing Middle

Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives Demand for New Cars:

Global Middle Class Population & Spending (In Million & US$

Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Automobile Production in Asia-

Pacific by Country for the Year 2018

Thriving Automotive Aftermarket Unfurls New Opportunities

Asia Pacific to Emerge Into a Major Opportunity for Replacement

Demand: Breakdown of Global Automotive Aftermarket (In US$

Billion) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2030

Expanding Regulatory Requirements and Focus on Automotive

Lightweighting Augments Demand for Lightweight Drive Shafts

Carbon Fiber Drive Shafts Gain Traction in High End Variants

Expanding Use of Carbon Composites in Automotive Applications

Presents Lucrative Opportunities for Carbon Fiber Drive

Shafts: Global Carbon Composites Demand (In Thousand Tons) in

Automotive Industry for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Steady Global Demand for Heavy Commercial Vehicles Influence

Market Prospects

Robust Demand for Heavy Trucks in China Extends Opportunities

for Automotive Drive Shafts in Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Market: Heavy Trucks Production Volume (in Units) in Asia

Pacific Region by Country (2018)

Emerging Markets for SUVs & Premium Cars with All Wheel Drive

Systems Presents Untapped Growth Potential

With Multiple Shafts Used in All Wheel Drive Vehicles, the

Robust Outlook for SUV Sales to Benefit Growth in the Market:

Global Sales of SUVs (In Million) for the Years 2015, 2017,

2019, 2021

Strong Global Penetration of SUVs at 34% Corroborates the

Healthy Outlook for SUV Sales: Global Penetration of SUVs

(In %) by Country for the Year 2019

Material Selection Determines Cost Effectiveness and Longevity

of Automotive Drive Shafts

Growing Importance of Ride Quality and Driving Safety Fosters

Lucrative Growth Prospects

Future Designs of Electric Vehicles Without Drive Shafts to

Challenge Growth

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices Erodes Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

