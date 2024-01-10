Global Automotive E-axle Market Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Dana, Melrose Industries, Robert Bosch and Schaeffler Continue to Dominate

News provided by

Research and Markets

10 Jan, 2024, 18:30 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive E-axle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Front, Rear), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive E-axle market size is expected to reach USD 139.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 37.7% during the forecast period, according to the report. Electric vehicle production directly influences the demand for automotive e-axles as it is an integral component of a vehicle. Prominent countries such as South Korea and Germany have set aggressive production targets for electric vehicles, which is expected to drive growth for automotive electric axle market over the forecast period.

The availability of low-cost labor and raw materials has been a key contributing factor for the increased production of vehicles in the Asia Pacific. For instance, in 2018, China was recognized as the largest electric car manufacturer. Additionally, the growing population and increasing disposable income have led to increase in automobile sales. The high demand for premium and luxury electric vehicles, especially in developing economies such as India and China, is expected to further drive the market growth for automotive e-axles.

The electric vehicle market growth is primarily driven by the development of public EV charging infrastructure. As such, numerous nations have been promoting the installation of charging infrastructure at public places. The development of charging facilities is a lucrative business opportunity for both government and private sector companies, which, in turn, is likely to drive the growth of electric cars and automotive electric axle drive market. Other factors driving the market growth include various regulations and policies introduced by governments to increase the adoption of electric vehicles.

A keen focus toward research and development in the automotive e-axle technology has resulted in the reduction of overall assembly weight and imparted an effective and compact design. The enhanced design has enabled integrators to accommodate more batteries, which eventually extends the ferry range of electric vehicles. Prominent players are focusing on developing a series of new products that are suited for various vehicle platforms. For instance, in January 2019, BorgWarner launched an integrated automotive e-axle named iDM. The newly-developed product comes in three different versions and is suited for both front and rear applications of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

Automotive E-axle Market Report Highlights

  • The North American dominated the market with a share of 43.9% in 2022, due to shifting preference of the U.S. population from high horsepower vehicles and large SUVs to compact electric cars.
  • By application, the rear segment dominated the market in 2022 and growing at CAGR of 41.5% over the forecast period.
  • The global market for automotive e-axle is consolidated in nature and is dominated by established players such as Dana Incorporated, Melrose Industries PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Schaeffler AG.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Automotive E-axle Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.4. Automotive E-axle Market Analysis Tools
3.4.2. PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4. Automotive E-axle: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Automotive E-axle Market: Key Takeaways
4.2. Automotive E-axle Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
4.3. Front
4.4. Rear

Chapter 5. Automotive E-axle Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

  • Continental
  • ZF Friedrichshafen
  • Melrose Industries
  • Dana Limited
  • Robert Bosch
  • Meritor, Inc.
  • NIDEC
  • LINAMAR
  • Magna International 
  • Schaeffler

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mz3typ

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Switchgear Market Forecast Report to 2028: Outdoor Segment, By Installation, to be Fastest Growing Market from 2023 to 2028

Global Switchgear Market Forecast Report to 2028: Outdoor Segment, By Installation, to be Fastest Growing Market from 2023 to 2028

The "Switchgear Market by Insulation (Gas-insulated, Air-insulated), Installation (Indoor, Outdoor), Current (AC, DC), Voltage (Low (up to 1 kV),...
Mondelez International Digital Transformation Strategy Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Mondelez International Digital Transformation Strategy Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

The "Mondelez International - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Mondelez...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.