Global Automotive Electronics Market Report 2023: Key Players Include Continental, Bosch, and Sony

News provided by

Research and Markets

06 Sep, 2023, 21:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Electronics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Safety Systems, Powertrain Electronics, Infotainment, ADAS and Body Electronics), By Sales Channel, By Component, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Electronics Market is projected to reach a value of $470.6 billion by 2030, with a significant growth rate represented by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Market Scope

This report provides insights into the global automotive electronics market, covering aspects such as market size, forecast, applications, sales channels, and key market players. It highlights the growing adoption of sensors in vehicles and the impact of government initiatives promoting passenger safety and security.

Key Insights

  • The sensors segment is expected to capture around one-fifth of the market share by 2030. Sensors play a crucial role in detecting physical factors, proximity, positioning, chemical qualities, and process variables in vehicles.
  • Government initiatives aimed at improving passenger safety and security in various countries are expected to drive the revenue expansion of automotive electronics. Sensors, by monitoring various variables, have become integral to automobiles, taking preventive action in case of hazards.
  • The rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is driving the global adoption of EVs. In 2019, over 2.1 million electric vehicles were sold, accounting for around 2.6% of global vehicle sales. Advances in battery technology are enabling the accelerated electrification of vehicles.
  • Autonomous vehicles are gaining traction due to their ability to perceive the environment and operate without human intervention. Factors such as enhanced safety, reduced traffic congestion, connected infrastructure, and the shift towards mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) contribute to the growth of autonomous vehicles and automotive electronics.

Market Growth Factors

  • Increasing adoption of electric vehicles worldwide.
  • Rise in the adoption of sensors and equipment-equipped autonomous vehicles.
  • Technological advancements in battery technology for electric vehicles.
  • Enhanced safety, reduced traffic congestion, connected infrastructure, and mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) driving the growth of autonomous vehicles.

Market Restraints

  • High cost of implementing sophisticated electronic technologies and systems in vehicles.
  • Higher costs of vehicle electronics potentially making vehicles more expensive for consumers, affecting accessibility and adoption.

Scope of the Study

The study covers various aspects of the global automotive electronics market:

  • Application (Safety Systems, Powertrain Electronics, Infotainment, ADAS, Body Electronics)
  • Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket)
  • Component (Current Carrying Devices, Sensors, Electronic Control Unit, Others)

Key Market Players

Several prominent companies are profiled in the report, including:

  • Continental AG
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Sony Corporation
  • Aptiv PLC
  • Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (Hyundai Motor)
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Magna International, Inc.
  • Aisin Corporation (Toyota Motor Corporation)
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market at a Glance

Chapter 3. Market Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.1.1 Overview
3.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario
3.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
3.2.1 Market Drivers
3.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 4. Competition Analysis - Global
4.1 Market Share Analysis, 2022
4.2 Strategies deployed in Automotive Electronics Market
4.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Electronics Market by Application

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Electronics Market by Sales Channel

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Electronics Market by Component

Chapter 8. Global Automotive Electronics Market by Region

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

Chapter 10. Winning Imperative for Automotive Electronics Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tk96kn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

US Contact Lenses Market Set for Robust Expansion: Expected to Reach $4.38 Billion by 2028 with 5.5% CAGR

Global ESL Market Rapidly Expanding: Europe Leads as Innovations and Retail Automation Fuel Growth to 2028

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.