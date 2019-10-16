Global Automotive Emission Analyzer Market is Expected to Exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% During the Forecast Period (2019-2027)

SEATTLE, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global automotive emission analyzer market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2019–2027)

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Automotive Emission Analyzer Market:

The automotive industry has undergone rapid transformation due to the advancements in existing emission analyzer technologies. Leading vehicle manufacturers are focusing on the production of diesel vehicles, which will be affordable and will reduce the emission below legal emission limits in all driving environments. Moreover, the automobile manufacturers are incorporating internal combustion engines that are equipped with artificial intelligence, which will have zero impact on air quality. Therefore, diesel technology will aid in reducing harmful vehicle emissions. For instance, in April 2018, Robert Bosch GmbH developed diesel technology that can reduce emission of air pollutants such as nitrogen oxide (NOx) to 10 times below the legal limits.

Among the type, portable emission analyzer segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth over the forecast period. Portable gas analyzers are used to obtain real-time results in real-time environments, for detecting specific components and percentage of a particular gas component in the surrounding area of the industry. These analyzers help in optimizing quantity of the fuel flow rate, detection of harmful toxic gases, and the right composition of the mixture of gases that are necessary for refining process. These factors are expected to fuel growth of the market. Key players in the global automotive emission analyzer market manufacture portable emission analyzers that are equipped with number of gas sensors, and also include wireless Bluetooth facility and SD Card, to facilitate saving and sharing real time data.

Among the technology, non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth over the forecasted period. NDIR technology is used in analyzer known as non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) analyzer, which is used to monitor SO2, NOx, CO, and other gases that absorb the infrared such as CO2 and hydrocarbons. This technology is for measuring low sensitivity as well as high sensitivity gases such as CO2, CO, CH4, NO, and SO2. Furthermore, non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) technology uses a broadband infrared (IR) emitter, which covers all the wavelengths of interest for a given set of gases to be measured, owing to which this technology is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. For instance, in March 2019, HORIBA, Ltd. launched a product known as APCA-370 Ambient Carbon Dioxide Monitor with the use of non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) technology.

Key Market Takeaways:

The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2019–2027), owing to introduction of stringent regulatory norms related to safety and emissions, which has led to increase in demand for advanced technologies to reduce emissions

Various factors are expected to drive growth of the global automotive emission analyzer market over the forecast period. Stringent regulations regarding gas emissions and safety need to be adhered by automobile manufacturers. In order to reduce gas emissions from automobiles, there is increasing demand for automotive emission analyzers to identify gas emissions such as carbon monoxide (CO) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) for both diesel and gasoline-fueled vehicles. The transportation sector is responsible for over 55% of NOx total emissions inventory, less than 10% of VOCs emissions, less than 10% of PM2.5 and PM10 emissions in the U.S. This has resulted in increasing demand for advanced emission analyzers, in order to detect and reduce emissions. Technological advancements in various industries are resulting in huge demand for manufacturing of gas emission measurement devices. Various emission analyzer technologies that help in reducing the air pollutants in vehicles include Fourier transformation infrared (FTIR), non-dispersive infrared (NDIR), constant volume sampler (CVS), and other technologies. Manufacturers are focused on innovative product offerings and expansion of their production facilities across the globe. For instance, Robert Bosch GmbH, AVL, and HORIBA are some of the leading manufacturers of emission analyzer systems that are focusing on launching innovative compliant products, in order to expand their presence globally.

Some of the major players operating in the global automotive emission analyzer market include Horiba, Ltd., AVL, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., ECOM America, Ltd., Enerac Inc., E Instruments International, LLC, Foshan Nanhua Instrument Co., Ltd., EMS Emission System, Inc., Robert Bosch Gmbh, and others

Report Segments:

Global Automotive Emission Analyzer Market, By Type:

Stationary



Portable

Global Automotive Emission Analyzer Market, By Technology:

Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Insurance



Fourier Transformation Infrared (FTIR)



Chemiluminescence Analyzer (CLA)



Constant Volume Sampler(CVS)



Condensation Particle Counter



Flame Ionization Detector



Others

Global Automotive Emission Analyzer Market, By Application:

Compliance Testing



Emission based Maintenance and Control



General Testing and Tuning

Global Automotive Emission Analyzer Market, By End-Use:

Automobile and Component Manufacturer



Automobile Service Factory



Government Agency

Global Automotive Emission Analyzer Market, By Region:

North America



By Country:





U.S.







Canada



Europe



By Country:





U.K.







Germany







Italy







France







Russia







Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country:





China







India







Japan







ASEAN







Australia







South Korea







Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



By Country:





Brazil







Mexico







Argentina







Rest of Latin America



Middle East



By Country:





GCC Countries







Rest of Middle East



Africa



By Country:





South Africa







Rest of Africa

Company Profiles

