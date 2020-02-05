Global Automotive End-point Authentication Industry
Feb 05, 2020, 08:20 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Automotive End-point Authentication market worldwide is projected to grow by US$950.5 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 14.7%. Biometric Vehicle Access, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$758.2 Million by the year 2025, Biometric Vehicle Access will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798497/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$37.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$45.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Biometric Vehicle Access will reach a market size of US$58.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$168.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Continental AG; Fitbit, Inc.; Fujitsu Ltd.; Garmin Ltd.; HID Global Corporation; Hitachi Ltd.; Nuance Communications, Inc.; Safran Group; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Symantec Corporation; Synaptics, Inc.; VOXX International Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798497/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive End-point Authentication Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive End-point Authentication Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Automotive End-point Authentication Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Biometric Vehicle Access (Authentication Type) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Biometric Vehicle Access (Authentication Type) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 5: Smartphone Applications (Authentication Type)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to
2025
Table 6: Smartphone Applications (Authentication Type) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Automotive Wearables (Authentication Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Automotive Wearables (Authentication Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 9: Wi-Fi (Connectivity) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Wi-Fi (Connectivity) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Bluetooth (Connectivity) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Bluetooth (Connectivity) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Cellular Network (Connectivity) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Cellular Network (Connectivity) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 16: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Electric Vehicles (Vehicle Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Electric Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive End-point Authentication Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Automotive End-point Authentication
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Authentication Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: United States Automotive End-point Authentication
Market Share Breakdown by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: United States Automotive End-point Authentication
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Connectivity: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: United States Automotive End-point Authentication
Market Share Breakdown by Connectivity: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: United States Automotive End-point Authentication
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vehicle
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: United States Automotive End-point Authentication
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Automotive End-point Authentication Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Authentication Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 26: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Authentication Type for
2019 and 2025
Table 27: Canadian Automotive End-point Authentication Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Connectivity: 2018
to 2025
Table 28: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Connectivity for 2019
and 2025
Table 29: Canadian Automotive End-point Authentication Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 30: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2019
and 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Automotive End-point
Authentication: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Authentication Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Japanese Automotive End-point Authentication Market
Share Analysis by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Japanese Market for Automotive End-point
Authentication: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Connectivity for the Period 2018-2025
Table 34: Japanese Automotive End-point Authentication Market
Share Analysis by Connectivity: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: Japanese Market for Automotive End-point
Authentication: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 36: Japanese Automotive End-point Authentication Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Automotive End-point Authentication Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Authentication Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Chinese Automotive End-point Authentication Market by
Authentication Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and
2025
Table 39: Chinese Automotive End-point Authentication Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Connectivity for the Period
2018-2025
Table 40: Chinese Automotive End-point Authentication Market by
Connectivity: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 41: Chinese Automotive End-point Authentication Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 42: Chinese Automotive End-point Authentication Market by
Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive End-point Authentication Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 43: European Automotive End-point Authentication Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: European Automotive End-point Authentication Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: European Automotive End-point Authentication Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Authentication Type:
2018-2025
Table 46: European Automotive End-point Authentication Market
Share Breakdown by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: European Automotive End-point Authentication Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Connectivity:
2018-2025
Table 48: European Automotive End-point Authentication Market
Share Breakdown by Connectivity: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Automotive End-point Authentication Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type:
2018-2025
Table 50: European Automotive End-point Authentication Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 51: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in France
by Authentication Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: French Automotive End-point Authentication Market
Share Analysis by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in France
by Connectivity: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 54: French Automotive End-point Authentication Market
Share Analysis by Connectivity: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in France
by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French Automotive End-point Authentication Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 57: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Authentication Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 58: German Automotive End-point Authentication Market
Share Breakdown by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Connectivity for the Period 2018-2025
Table 60: German Automotive End-point Authentication Market
Share Breakdown by Connectivity: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Automotive End-point Authentication Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 63: Italian Automotive End-point Authentication Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Authentication Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 64: Italian Automotive End-point Authentication Market by
Authentication Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and
2025
Table 65: Italian Automotive End-point Authentication Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Connectivity for the Period
2018-2025
Table 66: Italian Automotive End-point Authentication Market by
Connectivity: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 67: Italian Automotive End-point Authentication Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: Italian Automotive End-point Authentication Market by
Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Automotive End-point
Authentication: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Authentication Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 70: United Kingdom Automotive End-point Authentication
Market Share Analysis by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: United Kingdom Market for Automotive End-point
Authentication: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Connectivity for the Period 2018-2025
Table 72: United Kingdom Automotive End-point Authentication
Market Share Analysis by Connectivity: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Automotive End-point
Authentication: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Automotive End-point Authentication
Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 75: Rest of Europe Automotive End-point Authentication
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Authentication Type: 2018-2025
Table 76: Rest of Europe Automotive End-point Authentication
Market Share Breakdown by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: Rest of Europe Automotive End-point Authentication
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Connectivity:
2018-2025
Table 78: Rest of Europe Automotive End-point Authentication
Market Share Breakdown by Connectivity: 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Rest of Europe Automotive End-point Authentication
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type:
2018-2025
Table 80: Rest of Europe Automotive End-point Authentication
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 81: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in
Asia-Pacific by Authentication Type: Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Automotive End-point Authentication
Market Share Analysis by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in
Asia-Pacific by Connectivity: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Automotive End-point Authentication
Market Share Analysis by Connectivity: 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in
Asia-Pacific by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Automotive End-point Authentication
Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 87: Rest of World Automotive End-point Authentication
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Authentication Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 88: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Authentication
Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 89: Rest of World Automotive End-point Authentication
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Connectivity:
2018 to 2025
Table 90: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Connectivity for
2019 and 2025
Table 91: Rest of World Automotive End-point Authentication
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 92: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for
2019 and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CONTINENTAL AG
FITBIT
FUJITSU
GARMIN
HID GLOBAL CORPORATION
HITACHI LTD.
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS
SAFRAN GROUP
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SYMANTEC CORPORATION
SYNAPTICS
VOXX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798497/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article