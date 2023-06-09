Global Automotive Engine Strategic Business Report 2023: Adoption of New Engine Technologies Drive the Market

09 Jun, 2023, 21:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Engine - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Automotive Engine estimated at US$353.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$467.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Gasoline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$211.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Diesel segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $96.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
The Automotive Engine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$96.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$94.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$61.5 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -
- AB Volvo
- BMW Group (Bayerische Motoren Werke AG)
- Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S
- Cummins, Inc.
- Eicher Motors Ltd.
- Fiat SpA
- Ford Motor Company
- General Motors Company
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Hyundai Motor Company
- Jaguar Land Rover Limited
- MAHLE Powertrain Ltd
- Mercedes-Benz
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Scania AB
- Suzuki Motor Corporation
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Volkswagen Group
- Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Adoption of New Engine Technologies Drive the Market
- Rising Investments to Build Superior Emission Control Equipment: A New Trend among Manufacturers
- Engine Downsizing Regulations Plays a Major Role in Escalating the Market Demand
- Increase in Vehicle Production Drives Demand for Engines
- Global Automotive Market: Volume Production by Vehicle Type (In Million Units)
- Demand for High Power and High Torque Engines Propels the Market
- High Aftermarket Cost: A Major Constraint
- Higher Research & Development Costs for Engine and Engine Mounts Hampers the Market
- Rise in Demand for Electric Vehicles Slows Down Market Growth
- Strict Government Norms for Reducing Carbon Footprint: A Major Challenge
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v474fk
