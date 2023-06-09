Global Automotive Engine Strategic Business Report 2023: Adoption of New Engine Technologies Drive the Market

DUBLIN, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Engine - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Automotive Engine estimated at US$353.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$467.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Gasoline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$211.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Diesel segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $96.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR

The Automotive Engine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$96.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$94.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$61.5 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors -

AB Volvo

BMW Group (Bayerische Motoren Werke AG)

Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S

Cummins, Inc.

Eicher Motors Ltd.

Fiat SpA

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

Jaguar Land Rover Limited

MAHLE Powertrain Ltd

Mercedes-Benz

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Scania AB

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen Group

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Automotive Engine: An Industry Overview

North American Automotive Engine Market: An Insight

Asia-Pacific Leading the Automotive Engine Market

Automotive Industry: An Insider

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Automotive Engine - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Global Automotive Internal Combustion Engines Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Automotive Engine Pistons Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Automotive Engine Actuators Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Engine Control Units (ECU) Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Automotive Engine Emission Control System Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Adoption of New Engine Technologies Drive the Market

Rising Investments to Build Superior Emission Control Equipment: A New Trend among Manufacturers

Engine Downsizing Regulations Plays a Major Role in Escalating the Market Demand

Increase in Vehicle Production Drives Demand for Engines

Global Automotive Market: Volume Production by Vehicle Type (In Million Units)

Demand for High Power and High Torque Engines Propels the Market

High Aftermarket Cost: A Major Constraint

Higher Research & Development Costs for Engine and Engine Mounts Hampers the Market

Rise in Demand for Electric Vehicles Slows Down Market Growth

Strict Government Norms for Reducing Carbon Footprint: A Major Challenge

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automotive Engine: A Definition

History

Types of Engines

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

