Global Automotive Engineering Services Business Analysis Report 2023: A $339.8 Billion Market by 2030 - Automotive Engineering Services See Pockets of Opportunity after COVID-19 Ambush

Global Automotive Engineering Services Market to Reach $339.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Automotive Engineering Services estimated at US$182.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$339.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

In-House, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.4% CAGR and reach US$223.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Outsource segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR



The Automotive Engineering Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$67.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 549 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $182.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $339.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Automotive Engineering Services Market: A Prelude

COVID-19 Pandemic Severely Disrupts the Automotive Industry

Automotive Engineering Services See Pockets of Opportunity after COVID-19 Ambush

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond

Inflationary Pressures Impact Global Economy

Competition

Automotive Engineering Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Automotive Engineering Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Engineering Services Grow in Demand with EV Production on a Fast Track as Countries Vie to Become Carbon Negative

World Electric Vehicles (EVs) Annual Sales in '000 Units for Years 2020 through 2027

More Number of People Are Aware About the Benefits EVs Bring to the Table: % Global Consumers Preferring to Buy EVs (Fully Electric/Plug-in/Hybrid) for the Years 2020, 2021 and 2022

Transportation Sector Emissions Breakdown by Type as of the Year 2022

Autonomous Cars: A Landmine of Growth Opportunity for Automotive Engineering Services

World Autonomous Vehicles Market Analysis of Annual Sales in '000 Units for Years 2020 through 2027

Levels of Automation

Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales Distribution by Level Type for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

Increasing Demand for Advanced Connectivity Solutions Pushes the Need for Engineering Services

Global Connected Cars Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 and 2025

% of New Vehicles with In-Built Connectivity for 2021 and 2030

Automotive Engineering Services for Tapping Connectivity

Rise in Integration of ADAS by OEMs into Latest Models Augers Well for Engineering Services Market

Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Select ADAS Technologies

Rise in Vehicle Electronification Drives Demand

With Advanced Technologies Making a Big Impact on Automotive Sector, Automotive Engineering Services Grow in Importance

Rising Industry Focus on Engineering of Light Weight Vehicles Pushes Demand for Advanced Engineering Capabilities

Breakdown of Automotive Material Mix: 2021

Industry Witnesses Continued Preference of OEMs toward Outsourcing Services for Cost Savings

Engineering Services Gain as Automaker Strengthen R&D Spending

Automotive R&D Spending in US$ Billion for 2020, 2025, and 2030

Automotive R&D Spending Breakdown by Segment : 2025

R&D Focus Shifts from Hardware to Software Engineering

Upside Potential of Vehicle Testing for Automotive Engineering Services

Powertrain Engineering Services Gain Significance

What Kind of an Automobile is on the Radar of Consumers Wanting to Own One: Powertrain Preference of Consumers (In %) as of the Year 2022

Emissions & Vehicle Safety Regulations Rev Up Automotive Engineering Services Market

Safety Regulations Step-Up the Pressure on Software

