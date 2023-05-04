Global Automotive Ethernet Market Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of Advanced Automotive Technologies Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Ethernet Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global automotive ethernet market attained a value of USD 1833.3 million in 2022. Aided by the increasing adoption of advanced automotive technologies and the growing demand for connected vehicles, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 23.0% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 6346.86 million by 2028.



Automotive ethernet is a communication technology that enables high-speed data transfer within vehicles, supporting various applications such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment systems, and vehicle diagnostics, among others. Automotive ethernet helps to reduce the complexity and weight of wiring harnesses in vehicles while providing higher bandwidth and more reliable data transmission compared to traditional automotive communication protocols.



The growth of the global automotive ethernet market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of advanced automotive technologies, such as ADAS, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, and connected car services. These technologies require high-speed, reliable, and secure data transmission, which is provided by automotive ethernet. As a result, automotive OEMs are increasingly adopting ethernet-based communication systems in their vehicles to support these advanced applications.



Another key factor propelling the growth of the automotive ethernet market is the rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs). EVs require sophisticated electronic systems for functions such as battery management, energy distribution, and charging, among others. Automotive ethernet, with its high bandwidth and reliable data transmission capabilities, is well-suited for supporting these electronic systems, thereby driving its demand in the EV segment. Furthermore, the growing demand for connected vehicles is also contributing to the growth of the automotive ethernet market.



Automotive ethernet enables these connected vehicle services by providing a robust and scalable communication infrastructure, thereby driving its adoption in the automotive industry. Additionally, government regulations and initiatives promoting vehicle safety and fuel efficiency are also boosting the growth of the automotive ethernet market. For instance, regulations mandating the adoption of ADAS features, such as lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control, have spurred the demand for automotive ethernet, as it provides the necessary communication infrastructure to support these safety features.



The increasing investments in research and development by automotive OEMs and technology companies are also fuelling the growth of the automotive ethernet market. Research and development efforts are focused on developing advanced automotive ethernet solutions with higher bandwidth, lower latency, and improved security features. Moreover, collaborations between automotive OEMs, semiconductor companies, and networking technology providers have facilitated the development and commercialisation of new automotive ethernet products and solutions.



Market Segmentation



The market can be divided on the basis of component, bandwidth, vehicle type, application, and region.



Market Segregation by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Division by Bandwidth:

10Mbps

100Mbps

1Gbps

25/5/10Gbps

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Farming & Off-Highway Vehicles

Others

Market Classification by Application:

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Infotainment

Powertrain

Body & Comfort

Chassis

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global automotive ethernet companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

Broadcom Inc

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Marvell Technology, Inc

Microchip Technology Inc

Molex, LLC

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Cadence Design Systems, Inc

Vector Informatik GmbH

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary



6 Market Snapshot



7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges



8 Global Automotive Ethernet Market Analysis



9 Regional Analysis



10 Market Dynamics



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Industry Events and Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jrpf74

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets