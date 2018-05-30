Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Heat Recovery (EGHR) System Market 2018-2022

NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About automotive exhaust gas heat recovery system (EGHR)



An automotive exhaust gas heat recovery system (EGHR) is located in the exhaust system of the vehicle. This compact unit recovers heat from the vehicle exhaust and utilizes the heat to warm the engine fuels and the cabin.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global automotive exhaust gas heat recovery system (EGHR) market to grow at a CAGR of 45.01% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the automotive exhaust gas heat recovery system (EGHR) market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global automotive exhaust gas heat recovery system (EGHR) market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• BOSAL

• Dana

• Faurecia

• II-VI

• SANGO

• Tenneco



Market driver

• Increased preference for fuel-efficient vehicles

Market challenge

• Design challenges in automotive EGHR systems

Market trend

• Development of lightweight thermoelectric material

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



