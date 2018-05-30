Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation System Market 2018-2022

NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation System



Automotive exhaust gas recirculation system is an emission control technology used for recirculating exhaust gas into the combustion chamber for reducing combustion temperature and decreasing the formation of NOx.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05402800





Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation System Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.64% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the automotive exhaust gas recirculation system. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of automotive exhaust gas recirculation system.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, automotive exhaust gas recirculation system 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• BorgWarner

• MAHLE

• Cambustion

• Tenneco

• DENSO



Market driver

• Increasing sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles



Market challenge

• Increasing penetration of electric vehicles



Market trend

• Proliferation of advanced Euro emission standards in emerging countries



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05402800



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-exhaust-gas-recirculation-system-market-2018-2022-300656591.html