Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation System Market 2018-2022

Automotive exhaust gas recirculation system is an emission control technology used for recirculating exhaust gas into the combustion chamber for reducing combustion temperature and decreasing the formation of NOx.

Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation System Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.64% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the automotive exhaust gas recirculation system. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of automotive exhaust gas recirculation system.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

Technavio's report, automotive exhaust gas recirculation system 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• BorgWarner
• MAHLE
• Cambustion
• Tenneco
• DENSO

Market driver
• Increasing sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles

Market challenge
• Increasing penetration of electric vehicles

Market trend
• Proliferation of advanced Euro emission standards in emerging countries

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

