Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030

DUBLIN , Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel), Vehicle Type, (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles) by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive exhaust systems market size is expected to reach USD 82.06 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2030

Stringent government regulations associated with vehicle emissions coupled with the increasing penetration of after-treatment devices are anticipated to drive the demand for automotive exhaust systems. Moreover, the increasing sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles along with the growing demand for lightweight emission systems are expected to create significant opportunities for players operating across the value chain of the market.



Automotive OEMs are working on several aspects, such as new and lightweight materials, drivetrain (engine/transmission) efficiency, and aerodynamic design, to reduce the vehicular weight. Conventional exhaust systems and their components are manufactured using materials such as stainless steel, cast iron, and mild steel/carbon steel.

However, several automotive OEMs, exhaust system manufacturers, and other companies are working to provide lightweight products made from composite metals with high-temperature resistance. For instance, Tenneco Inc. offers lightweight compact systems and lightweight after-treatment and dosing systems to improve the fuel economy and thermal management of the exhaust system and overall vehicle.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the overall business scenario in 2020, and the economy is expected to continue experiencing its aftermath over the next few years. Supply chains were disrupted and production was suspended temporarily at several production facilities because of the lockdowns and restrictions imposed in various parts of the world. Subsequently, shipments got delayed and production volumes plummeted, thereby affecting the overall automotive production.

As a result of the pandemic, several companies and exhaust system manufacturers confronted a year-on-year decline in unit volumes and revenues. For instance, Eberspacher, a prominent market player in the exhaust system market, witnessed a decline in the Exhaust Technology business segment revenue. The company's exhaust technology sales decreased by 0.4% year-over-year to USD 6,033.1 million in 2020 compared to USD 6,099.46 million in 2019.



In 2020, Asia Pacific captured around 60% of the automotive exhaust systems demand and is estimated to register a CAGR of around 7.0% over the forecast period. This share is attributed to the increasing production and sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in emerging economies such as India and China.

China has been the largest automotive manufacturer in the world since 2008. The country's automotive production annual volumes are greater than the volumes of the European Union (EU). India is the fifth-largest automotive manufacturing country in the world. The Indian market is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period as the Indian government is taking several initiatives to develop the automotive sector in the country.

The Automotive Mission Plan 2016-2026 is a joint initiative by the Indian Automotive Manufacturers and the government to plan a roadmap for developing the automotive sector in the country.



Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Report Highlights

In terms of component, the muffler segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of over8.6% from 2023 to 2030 owing to the increasing demand for dual-exhaust muffler systems in mid-sized and luxury vehicles

In terms of fuel type, the gasoline segment emerged as the largest segment in 2022 and is anticipated to retain its dominance over the forecast period

In terms of vehicle type, the commercial vehicles segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of around 9.4% over the forecast period due to increasing demand for commercial vehicles across the transportation and logistics sectors

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for automotive exhaust systems in 2022 and is anticipated to retain its dominance over the forecast period

Company Profiles

BENTELER International Aktiengesellschaft

BOSAL

Continental AG

Eberspacher

FORVIA Faurecia

FUTABA INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD

Boysen

Sejong Industrial Co.,Ltd

Tenneco Inc.

Yutaka Giken Company Limited

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.4. Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4. Automotive Exhaust Systems Market : Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Automotive Exhaust Systems Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Automotive Exhaust Systems Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Exhaust Manifold

4.3.1. Exhaust manifold market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Muffler

4.5. Catalytic Converter

4.6. Oxygen Sensor

4.7. Exhaust Pipes



Chapter 5. Automotive Exhaust Systems Market : Fuel Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Automotive Exhaust Systems Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Automotive Exhaust Systems Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Gasoline

5.4. Diesel



Chapter 6. Automotive Exhaust Systems Market : Vehicle Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Automotive Exhaust Systems Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. Automotive Exhaust Systems Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Passenger Car

6.4. Commercial Vehicles



Chapter 7. Automotive Exhaust Systems Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Outlook

7.2. Automotive Exhaust Systems Market by Region: Key Takeaway



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Market Participant Categorization

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Financial performance

8.2.3. Product benchmarking

8.2.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n6f3mh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets