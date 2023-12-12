Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Trends and Analysis by Technology, Companies and Forecast to 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Dec, 2023, 23:30 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Trends and Analysis by Technology, Companies and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report serves as a compass for stakeholders seeking to understand the current state and future prospects of the sector. It encompasses key aspects that illuminate the sector's direction, including emerging trends and drivers, technological innovations, a PESTER analysis covering political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and regulatory factors, and a deep-dive sector forecast.

The report commences by painting a vivid picture of the sector's landscape, dissecting pivotal trends and drivers that will shape its trajectory in the foreseeable future. It unveils the industry's technological frontiers, providing a detailed exploration of innovations poised to disrupt and revolutionize the sector.

The global exhaust systems market is at 87.0 mn units in 2023, recording a substantial annual growth of 3.2%. However, the sector posted a negative CAGR of 4.4% during 2018-23, primarily owing to the prolonged impact of COVID-19.

The sector is expected to record a negative CAGR of 2.1% during 2023-28 to reach 78.1 mn units by 2028. Exhaust - Petrol garnered a share of 73.9% in 2023 and is expected to account for 78.7% by 2028 while Exhaust - diesel accounted for 13.1% in 2023 and is expected to account for 10.7% by 2028. Exhaust - DEF accounted for 13.0% in 2023 and is expected to account for 10.6% by 2028.

In addition, a meticulous PESTER analysis unravels the intricate web of factors impacting the sector. By dissecting political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and regulatory influences, the report offers a comprehensive understanding of the sector's dynamic ecosystem.

Furthermore, the report presents a sector forecast that navigates volume growth over the decade from 2018 to 2028, with spot estimates for 2023 and 2028. Regional insights across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the MEA region offer a holistic view of sector size and growth drivers in each area.

An integral aspect of the report is the competitive landscape, which offers an overview of leading component suppliers on both global and regional scales. This section also dissects recent product innovations and key strategic initiatives undertaken by companies in the sector, providing insights into their competitive positioning.

Finally, a patent analysis unveils the innovation landscape, providing a bird's-eye view of patent filings across regions, countries, and the top applicants. This report serves as an indispensable resource for industry players, investors, and policymakers seeking to navigate the sector's complexities and leverage its opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Part 1: Main Trends and Drivers

  • Trends
  • Drivers

Part 2: Technologies and Innovations

Part 3: PESTER Analysis

Part 4: Sector Forecast

  • Exhaust systems - Global Volumes
  • Asia-Pacific Market Growth Analysis
  • European Market Growth Analysis
  • North American Market Growth Analysis
  • South America Market Growth Analysis
  • MEA Market Growth Analysis

Part 5: Latest Developments

Part 6: Key Companies

Part 7: Patent Analysis

Part 8: Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Faurecia
  • Tenneco
  • Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
  • Katcon Global
  • Eberspacher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bisk74

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Canada Wind Power Industry Report 2023: Renewable Power, Power Generation, Installed Capacity, Deal Analysis 2010-2035

Canada Wind Power Industry Report 2023: Renewable Power, Power Generation, Installed Capacity, Deal Analysis 2010-2035

The "Canada Wind Power Market Analysis by Size, Installed Capacity, Power Generation, Regulations, Key Players and Forecast to 2035" report has been...
Global Battery Thematic Intelligence Report 2023-2025: Geopolitical Concerns Rise as China Dominates Global Battery Supply Chain

Global Battery Thematic Intelligence Report 2023-2025: Geopolitical Concerns Rise as China Dominates Global Battery Supply Chain

The "Batteries - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This insightful report provides a holistic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.