Global Automotive Fasteners Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030: Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting Catalyzes Fastener Material & Design Innovations

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Fasteners - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automotive Fasteners Market to Reach $24.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Automotive Fasteners estimated at US$17.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This report sheds light on how automotive fastener manufacturers grappled with the challenges posed by the pandemic. It provides an overview of the Global Key Competitors' Percentage Market Share in 2022, categorizing their Competitive Market Presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

The report starts with an introduction to automotive fasteners and their critical role in the automotive industry, emphasizing their role in holding vehicles together. It also delves into the various types of mechanical automotive fasteners and the importance of fastener finishing. A segmental overview highlights the different categories within the industry, such as bolts, nuts, washers, and others, showcasing the breakdown of value sales. The ubiquity of fasteners in automobile design is emphasized, revealing their crucial role in vehicle assembly.

Removable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$14.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Permanent segment is estimated at 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period. The report also touches upon the complexity of fasteners, emphasizing their deceptive simplicity. It discusses how modular manufacturing and production platforms have become the cornerstone of fastener demand, driving their importance in the automotive industry.

Global market prospects and outlook are explored, with dynamic elements that have the potential to amplify the growth of the automotive fasteners market. The Asia-Pacific region, as the largest auto production hub, dominates the global market, with about 55% share in world automobile production. The competitive scenario in the industry is detailed, highlighting the diverse strategies employed by players to remain competitive.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Automotive Fasteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Thriving Trends Taking Automotive Fasteners Market to the Next Level

Rise in Vehicle Recalls Due to Fastener Failure Fuels Emphasis on Quality

Fastener Failures & Vehicle Recalls Create Pressing Need for Quality-Oriented Initiatives

OEM Migration from Standard Parts to Customized Parts Drives the Importance of Customized Fasteners

Changing Automotive Manufacturing Trends Impact Opportunities for Fasteners

Automotive Lightweighting Forces Smarter & Tougher Fastener Innovations

Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting, as Measured by the Robust Demand for Automotive Lightweight Materials, Catalyzes Fastener Material & Design Innovations: Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

Lightweighting Benefits Spur the Commercial Value of Self-Tapping, Self Locking & Self Sealing Fasteners

Growing Shift Towards Lightweight Materials in Automobile Construction Spurs Development of Self-Tapping & Self-Locking Fasteners: % Breakdown of Automotive Materials Used by Type for the Years 2017 & 2030

Anticipated Stable Automobile Production to Fuel Growth Opportunities in the OEM Market

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022

Nearshoring Trend Positions Brazil & Mexico as a Strong Production Centers for CVs

as a Strong Production Centers for CVs An Inevitable Rebound in Market Prospects to Encourage Growth in Sales of Fasteners: Global Commercial Vehicle Sales (In 000 Units) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Unprecedented Disruptions in the Supply Chain Triggered by COVID-19 Accelerates the Urgency to Rethink Supply Chain Management

Unprecedented Losses Sustained in the Supply Chain Pushes Up the Focus on Resilience & Supply Chain Reinvention: Global Losses in Supply Chain as a % of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) in the Year 2020

How Are OEMs Responding?

Automotive Fasteners Take Charge to Handle Thrilling Ride of Electric Vehicles

Rising Passenger Car Density & Aging Vehicles Spur Opportunities in the Repair & Maintenance Services Sector

Average Age of Light Vehicles (Car & Light Commercial Vehicles) in the US for Years 2010, 2018 and 2022E

Tough Emission Control Regulations to Benefit Automotive Fasteners

Transportation is the Biggest Contributor to GHG Emissions: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for the Year 2021

Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term Growth of Automobile Market

Urban Sprawl

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Large Base of Millennials

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region (in %): 2021E

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Developing Countries: 2021E

Rising Living Standards

Shape Memory Fasteners: The Future of Automotive Assembling

Metal Fasteners Continue to Reign

Plastic Fasteners Grow in Popularity

Acceptance of Adhesive Fasteners Casts a Long Shadow of Threat Over Mechanical Fasteners

of Threat Over Mechanical Fasteners Remote Fastening Technology: The Focus Area for Future R&D

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 117 Featured)

Avery Dennison Corporation

APM Automotive Holdings Bhd.

Bharat Forge Ltd.

Acument Global Technologies, Inc.

Adolf Wurth Gmbh & Co. KG (Wurth Group)

AVK Industrial Products

Arconic, Inc.

ATF, Inc.

Avibank Mfg., Inc.

Aoyama Seisakusho Co., Ltd.

A. Agrati SpA

Armour Screw Company

Avdel ( India ) Pvt. Ltd.

) Pvt. Ltd. Abbott Interfast LLC

A & G Fasteners Pty Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cspaqz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets