LONDON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Automotive Films



• Automotive films carry out the function of protecting the underlying paint, aesthetic upliftment, and business marketing. They are applied on windows and on the exterior as wraps. They are used to protect the body of the automobile against heat, glare, and UV rays. The films aid in the reduction of energy costs arising from air conditioning in addition to the protection of vehicle interiors and passengers from UV radiations and sun exposure.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global automotive films market to grow at a CAGR of 5.15 % during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive films market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of automotive films.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Automotive Films Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• 3M

• AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

• Arlon Graphics

• Eastman Chemical Company

• HEXIS

• SAINT-GOBAIN



Market driver

• High cost-to-benefit from automotive films

Market challenge

• Low consumer awareness

Market trend

• Automotive wrap film advertisements help capture audience attention

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



