Global Automotive Fluid Transfer System Market Report 2023: Key Players Include Continental, Gates Corp, and TI Fluid Systems

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Fluid Transfer Systems Market - Line, Material, Vehicle and Fitting Types" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, drivers, and key players shaping the industry.

Growing Demand for Automotive Fluid Transfer Systems

Automotive fluid transfer systems, encompassing a range of components required for fluid transfer in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, and shipping, are witnessing significant demand. These systems are integral to machines and can also be used independently.

Key components such as hoses, pipes, valves, and loading equipment are vital for seamless fluid transfer. The report focuses specifically on the automotive fluid transfer systems market, further segmented into different lines and systems.

Addressing Environmental Concerns with Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Lines

To tackle environmental issues stemming from pollutant particulate matter produced by diesel-powered vehicles, the adoption of Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) lines in conjunction with Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) technology is on the rise. This combination helps chemically convert harmful diesel emissions into harmless atmospheric gases like nitrogen, oxygen, and water vapor.

As industrial development drives the demand for heavy commercial vehicles worldwide, the SCR and DPF lines market is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. The global market for automotive fluid transfer systems is estimated to reach $22.4 billion by 2023.

Segmentation and Key Findings

The report offers in-depth segmentation analysis based on line type, material type, vehicle type, and fitting type. It examines the market size, share, and growth potential of automotive fluid transfer systems in major geographic regions and countries. Key findings include:

  • DPF regeneration enhances fuel consumption and reduces NOx emissions.
  • Electric vehicle thermal management is shifting towards oil-based solutions.
  • Nanocatalysts facilitate the reduction of vehicular exhaust emissions.
  • Plastics adoption for automotive fuel lines is gradually gaining momentum.
  • Air conditioning lines in vehicles benefit from high-performance nylon materials.

Key Players Driving the Market

The global automotive fluid transfer systems market is highly competitive and dynamic, with numerous international, regional, and local players offering comprehensive solutions. Prominent companies shaping the industry landscape include:

  • Accurate Products
  • AGS Automotive Solutions
  • AKWEL
  • BM Catalysts Ltd
  • Balcrank Corporation, Inc.
  • Castello Italia S.p.A.
  • Continental AG
  • Cooper Standard
  • Gates Corp
  • Graco, Inc.
  • Hutchinson SA
  • Hydrapower Dynamics Ltd
  • JK FENNER (India) Ltd.
  • Kongsberg Automotive
  • KROS Otomotiv San. Ve Tic. A.S
  • Lander Tubular Products
  • Macnaught Pty Ltd
  • Newage Industries
  • Parker Hannifin Corp
  • Pirtek Fluid Systems Pty. Ltd.
  • Reelcraft Industries, Inc.
  • Sanden Vikas (India) Ltd
  • Sanoh Industrial Co Ltd
  • TI Fluid Systems
  • Tristone Flowtech Holding SAS
  • Voss Automotive GmbH

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Regional Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the global market, encompassing North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of World.

