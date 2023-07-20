Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market to Reach $1.82 Billion by 2028, Driven by Increasing Adoption of Fuel Cell Vehicles and Government Incentives for Fuel Cell Infrastructure

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market (2023-2028) by Electrolyte Type, Fuel Type, Vehicle Type, Power Output and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market is estimated to be USD 1.10 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.82 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.60%.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Increasing adoption of fuel cell vehicles.

Low emissions compared to other vehicles.

Quick refueling and increased driving range.

Restraints

High cost and low fuel cell infrastructure.

Opportunities

Market development through partnership strategies.

Government incentives by promoting fuel cell infrastructure.

Challenges

Hazardous health issues due to hydrogen leak.

Availability of alternative electric vehicles.

Companies Mentioned

BorgWarner Inc.

Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Hydrogenics (Cummins Inc.)

Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV

Oorja Corp.

Plug Power Inc.

SFC Energy Ag

Watt Fuel Cell Corp.

Doosan Fuel Cell Co. Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corp.

Hyundai Motor Group

Hyster-Yale Group

ITM Power

Ceres Power

Proton Motor Power

Toshiba Corp.

PowerCell Sweden AB

Delphi Technologies

Nissan Motor Company. Ltd.

Market Segmentation



The Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market is segmented based on Electrolyte Type, Fuel Type, Vehicle Type, Power Output and Geography.

By Electrolyte Type, the market is classified into proton exchange membrane fuel cell, phosphoric acid fuel cell, direct methanol fuel cell, and alkaline fuel cell.

By Fuel Type, the market is classified into Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicles.

By Vehicle Type, the market is classified into Hydrogen and Methanol.

By Power Output, the market is classified into 00 KW, 100 to 200 KW, and above 200 KW.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle East & Africa , and Asia-Pacific .

